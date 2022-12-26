The Greeneville Water Commission issued a statement Monday night urging customers to conserve water. Recent subzero weather conditions have caused waterline breaks and related issues throughout the area.
“This has been a challenging weekend for water providers. Frozen pipes, frozen intakes, and breaks throughout water systems has been a common theme," the agency said in its statement.
"A big part of winter-time water conservation is anticipating the effects of cold weather on our homes and our plumbing."
The GWC statement includes tips to conserve water.
WATER CONSERVATION TIPS
The Greeneville Water Commission shares the following ways "to avoid winter water wasters."
Let Faucets Drip. You may think dripping faucets are a waste of water; however, when temperatures drop below freezing, leaving your faucets to drip when you are asleep or away from home will help prevent a pipe from bursting. A leaking or gushing pipe will waste a lot more water than a slowly dripping faucet. You can also place a bucket under the dripping faucet and use the water for flushing the toilet or watering plants.
Winterize Your Pipes. Preventing burst pipes and leaks are your best bets when it comes to conserving water in winter. In addition to dripping your faucets, it is good to wrap outdoor pipes and spigots. When temperatures drop below freezing, wrapped pipes remain warmer than the air and are less likely to burst.
Insulate Hot Water Pipes. Have you ever noticed that it takes longer for your shower to get hot water when it is cold outside? This is because cold pipes take a while to warm up. Head to your crawl space or basement and wrap your pipes in insulation. In addition to helping water stay hot, the pipes are protected from freezing.
Use A Shower Bucket. Since it takes longer for your shower to heat up in winter, catch that cold water and use it to flush a toilet or water plants.
Check For Leaks After A Thaw. Pipes expand and contract as the temperature changes between night and day. This added stress means you are likely to develop a leak over the winter. Check your lines for leaks after all that abuse.
Know Where The Shut-Off Valve Is For Your Home. Even though people take precautions, a pipe may burst in winter. The quicker you can turn off the water supply, the more water you will save and you can minimize water damage. Be familiar with your cut-off and have the proper tools on hand.