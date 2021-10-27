The Greeneville Water Commission Board discussed partnering with Water Leak Relief to ease the cost burden on customers due to water or sewer leaks during its meeting Tuesday morning.
For a monthly fee, the Water Leak Relief program would help Greeneville Water Commission customers pay for the high bills incurred when water or sewer leaks happen on their property.
Water Leak Relief presenters Casey York and Ben Whitson brought the idea to the board.
“We’re a business out of Crossville, and we want to provide your customers this option for protection,” York said.
Water Leak Relief currently serves eight utilities in the state, giving water leak protection to around 40,000 customers.
“I think that it would be a good service for our customers,” Greeneville Water Commission Superintendent Laura White said.
If the service is adopted by the Greeneville Water Commission, customers would pay a fee each month for the protection. The fee would be billed as a part of customers’ monthly bill.
The size of that small fee would depend on the claim limit the Greeneville Water Commission selected.
For example, the Greeneville Water Commission could select a $1,500 bill limit for customers to be protected by Water Leak Relief. Water Leak Relief would pay the difference between a customer’s average monthly bill and the high bill due to a leak up to $1,500. This means that any bill a customer receives that is high due to a leak would have the difference from average paid by Water Leak Relief up to that limit.
A $1,500 limit would cost Greeneville Water Commission customers $1.50 on their monthly water bill. If a $2,500 coverage limit were selected it would cost customers $1.61 per month on their water bill.
The average bill of a customer would be based on the past year’s worth of water bills.
To be covered by Water Leak Relief, the high bill due to a leak would have to be at least 200% more than the average bill of the customer.
However, Water Leak Relief would only cover two claims per customer every 12 months.
Water Commissioner Joe Waggoner said he felt the service was a good idea, but did not like the idea of Greeneville Water Commission being a part of the process by collecting fees with its monthly bills.
Every Greeneville Water Commission customer would be automatically enrolled in the program, although they would have the option to opt out of the program if they wished.
The idea of automatic enrollment made some in the meeting wary of pushback from customers, who may prefer the program be opt-in rather than opt-out.
However, Whitson explained that the program has a 98% retention rate meaning only about 2% of customers opt-out of the service on average. Therefore, if the program was opt-in, it could result in the Greeneville Water Commission and Water Leak Relief being inundated with phone calls from customers wanting to opt-in.
According to Assistant Superintendent and Engineer of the Greeneville Water Commission Eric Frye, Greeneville Water Commission serves about 10,000 customers. Therefore, it is easier for the Water Commission and Water Leak Relief to process two or three hundred opt-out requests, instead of over 9,000 opt-in requests.
“I’m not a particular fan of the auto-enrollment, but I can see why it has to be done that way,” Frye said.
If the program is adopted by the Greeneville Water Commission, all of its customers would receive a notice of enrollment with the option to opt-out before the fee was added to their monthly bills.
Customers would also be able to opt back in to the program if they change their minds after opting out.
“I really think this would be something good for our customers,” Water Commission Board Chairman Johnny Honeycutt said.
Different protection caps and fees could be set for residential customers and commercial customers. Water Leak Relief could also offer water line and sewer line repair relief, which would be an opt-in service, not automatic enrollment.
Currently, the Greeneville Water Commission does not offer any rate adjustment plans to decrease high bills that occur as a result of leaks. It only offers payment plans so customers do not have to pay the large bills all at one time. According to White, it takes months or sometimes even over a year for customers to pay the large bills on payment plans.
White said the program could give customers much-needed financial security and relief.
The Water Commission Board is expected to vote on whether to partner with Water Leak Relief at its November meeting.