Tusculum Water Line Break

Thursday morning started in an unexpected way for one Tusculum resident who discovered a water line break had left more than three feet of water in her basement. The break was in an aging 2-inch water line along West Street in front of homeowner Shirley Walker’s house, according to the Water Commission crew on site. Walker said her boyfriend alerted her to the leak, and the Water Commission crews responded quickly after her call. “They have been very professional and done a good job,” she said. The Water Commission brought its pump truck to remove the water from the half-basement under Walker’s house, the only place inside the leak reached. A hot water heater in the basement was damaged and will need to be replaced, she said.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes