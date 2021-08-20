The Greeneville Water Commission will be working Monday to remove a water line at the intersection of North College Street and East Depot Street.
South College Street will be closed from East Church Street to Summer Street, and East Depot Street will be closed from North College Street to South Main Street. Academy Street will be closed from East Church Street to East Depot Street.
Work on the project could also continue into Tuesday, according to the agency.
There will be low to no water in area of East Church Street, Mckee Street, and Main Street as the project is completed.