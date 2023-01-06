Water utility operations are returning to normal in Greeneville and Greene County after a week of thawing from a Christmas weekend deep freeze led to pipes rupturing and leaking across the county.
Water tanks in Greeneville and across Greene County’s utility districts are filling up and the Greeneville Water Commission is now pumping about 8.5 million gallons of water per day, getting closer to its normal 8 million gallons a day.
The amount of leaks that sprung up as the Greene County ground began to thaw caused the Greeneville Water Commission, which supplies Greeneville and every Greene County utility district with water except for North Greene, to enact its water shortage plan. The Greeneville Water Commission does supply Mosheim Water Department, which in turn supplies North Greene.
“We started seeing smaller breaks around Christmas Eve and then major leak issues started the day after Christmas and went until Saturday,” Greeneville Water Commission Superintendent Laura White said Thursday.
White said there were around 75 leaks discovered inside of homes within the Town of Greeneville alone, and a large leak in a 4-inch line on Snapps Ferry Road leaked over 560,000 gallons of water before it was repaired. Numerous other leaks were discovered in utility districts across the county.
“Our crews were working around the clock from December 23 at 2 p.m. through the 27th,” White said.
Due to the large number of leaks, the Greeneville Water Commission was pumping over 12 million gallons of water a day during the peak of the water issues. Normally, the water commission pumps about 8 million gallons of water per day at this time of year.
The water commission ceased use of its water tanks as did many county utility districts.
The water system operated on “system pressure,” according to White, with no water being stored in tanks or moved through tank hydraulic pressure. That left no buffer between the Greeneville Water Treatment Plant and those who were receiving water to taps in town and utility districts in the county.
“Basically we were sending water straight to them from our plant,” White said.
White said that without the use of tanks, the water plant completely changed how it operated.
“I can’t say how proud I am of our plant operators because the plant was operating in a totally different way than it usually does. They had to know where everything was and where everything was going. I can’t say enough about the work they did to keep us in water,” White said.
White also commended the utility districts in the county for how they operated and communicated during the process of getting leaks under control.
“If anything did come out of this, the communication between us and all the utility districts was amazing, and we worked really well together,” White said. “Last week everybody really was on the same page and we all really worked well together. I was really proud of how everybody came together last week.”
Local residents also assisted the water commission and local utility districts by keeping an eye out for leaks as crews worked to patch all they could find.
“We had a lot of people call in. People I think started looking more after we asked on the radio and in the paper for people to look out for water where it shouldn’t be and to let us know. We needed to find all the water that we could that was being put out on the ground. So those calls from locals were helpful for us to get the system fixed,” White said.
During the water emergency that was declared by Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, car washes were shut off in an effort to conserve water as a part of the Greeneville Water Commission’s water conservation plan that it shares with county utilities.
White acknowledges that it was a tough decision, but said it helped conserve water.
“It did help having car washes off. We could a see a marked difference in water use after that,’ White said. “We apologize for the inconvenience. It wasn’t a popular decision, but we had to do what we had to do in order to maintain to have enough water for our residents for drinking, bathing and cooking. We had to make decisions that weren’t always popular, but we did it to keep the most amount of people in water.”
The plan used by the water commission and county utilities is “actually a drought plan” according to White, but at a basic level “the plan is really about a lack of water” in any scenario.
White noted that the water commission and all county utility boards had signed off on the plan, and that it had been approved by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, as well.
The water shortage plan includes five levels of severity that can be enacted as needed. The second level of the plan was enacted on Dec. 28 and lasted until Saturday.
Level 1 of the plan is simply an alert that there is a water shortage issue. Water sources are monitored closely by officials but no other actions are taken.
Level 2 of the plan involves conservation, including voluntary curtailment of non-essential water uses and the shutting down of car washes.
Level 3 and level 4 of the plan include further restrictions, including restricting restaurant usage of water and how much water is delivered to utility districts.
Level 5 of the plan would lead to Tennessee Emergency Management being notified and a state of emergency being declared, as well as a list of homes that have life-sustaining equipment being used to ensure water can reach them.
“I think the plan worked well. I think when all the smoke clears here, it would be good for all of us, the utility districts and Greene County Emergency Management, to get together to see if anything needs to be done differently or if we need to update anything. Sort of get together and compare notes,” White said.
The plan was last updated and approved in 2016.
White said that as winter continues in Greene County, the water system is prepared for what could be next.
“I think that it is just important that we are vigilant. Heather Sipe at EMA is good at sending us weather updates when something is coming,” White said. “We make sure that our reservoir is full and the tanks are full before weather gets here, and we are there now. We are where we need to be if any other type of emergencies come up.”
White remains thankful for the patience and understanding of Greeneville and Greene County residents during the recent water emergency.
“I want to say thank you to everyone for your patience and consideration. We know it wasn’t any easy time. We were glad to keep the most people in water in the city and county that we could,” White said. “We really didn’t have that many people that were rude about the situation. Residents were really understanding and really nice to our guys out there working with icicles in their beards. People would stop and be offering them coffee and tea when they were working. The whole community came together.”