Temporary water outages may be possible this week in the downtown area around Depot Street.
The outages will be due to preparatory work by the Greeneville Water Commission for upgrades to be made to utilities along Depot Street. The upgrades are planned in relation to the downtown redevelopment project’s initial phase, which involves streetscape improvements along the street.
Crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day this week, beginning Tuesday, and temporary outages are possible on Depot and surrounding streets such as Summer and Church as crews check valve connections, according to an announcement from the Water Commission.