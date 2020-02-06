Brief water outages or low pressure will be possible next week on Depot Street as the Greeneville Water Commission continues preparatory work for infrastructure upgrades.
The utility is checking valves on the water pipes that serve buildings on the street with work scheduled to begin on Monday, according to the water commission. The work will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
There may be brief periods of low water pressure or outages lasting for an hour or less due to the valve checks.
The work is in preparation for upgrades to a section of Depot Street from Academy Street to near the railroad depot, which is the initial phase of the Town of Greeneville’s Downtown Redevelopment Project.
Construction documents are being finalized, and construction is estimated to begin in the spring. Upgrades to infrastructure under the street, including the water and sewer lines, are planned while the roadway is excavated for the improvements.
The streetscape work will include widening and installing new material for sidewalks, planting new landscaping and repaving the entire stretch. The section between Main and Irish streets is planned for use as a “festival street,” featuring different street paving materials to denote its use for community events.