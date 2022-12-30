Warming temperatures allowed utility crews to continue restoration of water service to affected areas of Greene County, while residents and businesses continued repairs on broken or leaking water lines.
The temperature rose above 60 degrees Thursday, a stark contrast to single-digit readings and subzero wind chill factors over the Christmas weekend. A high of about 60 degrees Friday with mostly sunny skies is forecast by the National Weather Service office in Morristown.
Many normal activities resumed in Greene County, including construction work and shoppers looking for post-Christmas bargains at local retailers.
Thursday’s moderate weather was good news to Laura White, superintendent of the Greeneville Water Commission.
The water commission provides water to Greeneville in addition to all of the county’s utility districts. It does not directly feed North Greene, but it provides water service to Mosheim, which feeds North Greene.
“We are better off today,” White said Thursday.
The water commission will reassess emergency measures Friday morning taken in mid-week for water use by car washes.
“Utilities have been able to get some water in their storage tanks today,” White said. “Hopefully, we are rounding the corner. Our reservoir gained a foot last night, which doesn’t sound like much, but it is. If we can sustain that foot and add to it (overnight into Friday) tonight we will feel better.”
White said that typically this time of year, about 8 million gallons of water a day are used by Greeneville Water Commission customers. The outflow has several millions a gallons day above that amount since the extreme weather.
“(Wednesday), we were over 12 million gallons pumping from the plant,” White said. “(Thursday), we are at 11 million gallons.”
One water use provision remained in effect on Thursday. White also made several recommendations to help conserve water.
“Car washes are enforced right now. So far, that is the only restriction. Of course, it would be helpful to wait to wash clothes and take short showers versus baths. Shut the water off while brushing your teeth. Make sure no toilets are running non-stop,” White said.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison Wednesday issued a countywide Declaration of Emergency that directed all county utility districts to suspend water service to all car washes, both automatic or self-serve, “in order to conserve water and limit water usage in order to assist the supply for residential and business needs.”
The Greene County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security continued to monitor the situation Thursday. The emergency management office has made water available to those who need it for home use or for agriculture-related needs.
Office Director Heather Sipe said that as of Thursday afternoon, there were no frozen wells reported, and no related requests for potable water.
Still, “We have had a busy day here at the EMA office,” Sipe said.
Sipe provided countywide water distribution totals from Wednesday through 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
They included 10 families with 16 domestic pets on Wednesday, for a total of 104.5 gallons of water distributed.
As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday the total was 24 families with 53 domestic pets and 158 gallons of water distributed by emergency management personnel to the community.
For more information, call Greene County emergency management at 423-798-1729 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is located at 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 2, off Andrew Johnson Highway in Greeneville.
One request Thursday for agricultural water in the Nolichuckey Fire District was directed to Washington County, Sipe said.
Sipe Friday morning thanked several organizations and businesses for continued assistance in supplying water to the emergency management office for distribution to the community. They include Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters, known as VOAD, which made a “large donation” of water that was transported to Greene County by the God’s Pit Crew Crisis Response Team based in Danville, Virginia. Lowe’s Home Improvement in Greeneville also donated jugs of water at the onset of the water shortage.
“Our local retailers are generally always the first to come to our aid and it is much appreciated,” Sipe said. “Our community was in need and they did not hesitate to say, “Yes, we will help.’”
Each utility district is periodically updating the emergency management office, Sipe said.
One district still experiencing water flow issues Thursday afternoon was the Chuckey Utility District.
“Crews are still working around the clock to restore water to customers. The areas affected should be getting water back soon. We ask that you please conserve water. Refrain from loads of laundry, but showering (and) flushing toilets is okay. Expect air in lines and possible low pressure,” according to the Chuckey Utility District website.
A boil water advisory remained in effect Thursday afternoon for customers living the following roads in the water district:
Choctaw Drive, Chuckey Highway, Chuckey Pike, Old Jonesboro Road, G’Fellers Road, Earnest Road, Ebenezer Loop, Ebenezer Road, Sandbar Road and Barren Valley Road.
Also, Barren Road, Mitchell Road, Stockton Road, Mae McKee Road, Walter Martin Road, Corby Bridge Road, McGill Road, Clemmer Drive, Old Fort Lane, Snapp Bridge Road and Pig Broyles Road.
The Greene County YMCA, at 404 Y St. just off Church Street, is offering free showers to those without available water due to recent weather-related waterline breaks.
Jennifer Milburn, the facility's membership director, said Thursday afternoon that a steady number of individuals came to the YMCA for a shower.
Milburn said that those who come to shower need to bring their own toiletry items, such as soap, shampoo and towels. The YMCA does not have any available towels.
The showers will be available during regular YMCA hours: 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The YMCA is closed this Sunday, Jan. 1, for New Year's Day.
Only shower facilities will be available to the individuals in need. The other portions of the YMCA will not be available unless the individual is a YMCA member. For additional details, call the YMCA at 423-639-6107.
Lifestyles editor Lisa Warren contributed to this report