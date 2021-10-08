Water Tap Installation To Cause Road Closure Oct 8, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On Monday and Tuesday, starting at 8 a.m. Oak Grove Road from Old Tusculum Road to New Hope Road will be closed. The Greeneville Water Commission will be installing two new water taps on that portion of road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Deputies Investigate Brian Laundrie Tip JUDD: Tennessee's Most Famous Ghost Story Lives On Whitney Broyles Hill (Died: Sept. 24, 2021) Anthony 'Tony' Bible (Died: Oct. 1, 2021) John Dugger Baxter (Died: Oct. 1, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.