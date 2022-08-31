Water To Be Briefly Shut Off In Carolina Drive Area Friday Aug 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The water will be shut off in the area of Carolina Drive on Friday from 8 a.m. to about noon. The Greeneville Water Commission will be in the area repairing a water meter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Carolina Drive Are Water Meter Shut Off Greeneville Water Commission Noon Water Area Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Body Found Tuesday In Woods Identified By GPD Man Injured In Motorcycle-Car Crash Trinity Heart And Vascular Group Opens In Former Dr. Berry Location Johnson's 7 TDs Lead North Greene Win Black Knights Earn First Win Under Kuykendall