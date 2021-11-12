On Monday, the Greeneville Water Commission’s contractors will begin to prepare the sanitary sewer pipes in the road on Depot Street between Irish and Main streets.
This will lead to more digging and work in the roadway within the current project area.
The Water Commission’s contractors will also continue with utility line replacement in the sidewalk.
According to Vaughn & Melton Engagement Specialist Zack Levine, the contractors have completed replacing the sewer line in the sidewalk on the north side of Depot Street, which is the area they’ve been working on and replacing with a gravel walkway.
The water line replacement the contractors are about to start will be similar to the sewer line replacement they’ve just completed. They will dig down into the remaining sidewalk, replace the line, and then cover it again with the gravel walkway. They will work their way up the sidewalk as they did before.
“Pedestrian access will be maintained as much as possible and we will always find a way to help patrons reach their destinations near the project site,” Levine said.