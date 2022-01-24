The intersection of W. Depot Street and S. Cutler Street will be completely closed for a water main line tie-over on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until about 5 p.m. There will be little to no water in the area while the tie-over is completed. The work could extend into Thursday if not completed on Wednesday.
