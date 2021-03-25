Greeneville’s Wayne Bettis will be featured Friday on an episode of “The Outdoor Showcase” television program, discussing and showing the custom-made fishing lures he creates in his Wayneo’s Custom Baits business.
The show is scheduled to air at 6 p.m. on the PRIDE Outdoor TV Network, a press release provided by Bettis says. According to the release, the program can be viewed on Facebook Live, YouTube, or Amazon TV-Roku, and is presented by the East Tennessee Fishing Show & Expo.
Program hosts are Mike DelVisco and Shelia Bunch.
Bettis said, “At Wayneo’s Custom Baits we don’t ‘mass produce’ our lures, we take time to craft a high quality bait that catches fish for our customers. We study the seasons, conditions of the lakes, get the advice of some of the best Bass fisherman in the country and then we customize and craft each lure.”
Bettis’s unusual business will be showcased soon in The Greeneville Sun’s Clips to Keep column series, written by Cameron Judd, assistant editor.
For more information on Wayneo’s Custom Baits, visit wayneos.com or contact Bettis at wayneoscb@gmail.com or by phone at 278-6808.