Five months after a storm damaged a roof and more than 200 windows on Washington College Academy’s historic buildings, school officials received a $75,000 grant to make repairs.
“When the storm hit, it just devastated the campus,” said state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, after presenting the check for the grant funds to school officials in Temple Hall on the school’s campus on Aug. 25. “People can be assured that we're trying to put our state's oldest school back in good shape for our kids and our grandkids to have.”
“We're excited to present this check today for $75,000,” Crowe added. “Our team is excited to support this project to ensure that Washington College Academy's programs continue to function.
State Rep. Rebecca Alexander R-Jonesborough, also attended the event.
The Place Makers grant is an entrepreneurship fund for projects that have social, cultural or economic impact and is administered by the Tennessee Department of Economic Development. Washington College Academy qualified for the grant because of its programs to train artisans, creating an economic impact on the region.
Crowe also cited the school’s historic significance.
“It's such a part of our state's history, the mother of all of our schools,” said Crowe, who was a third-generation student at WCA. “When we began this process, Nashville, the economic development department, all of us agreed that we've got to keep this history intact. It's so easy to lose it.”
He added, “This is the oldest school in the state. It's the oldest school this side of the Alleghenies.”
The repairs must be made using historically correct glass and roofing materials and styles in order to maintain WCA’s designation as a historic place on the National Register of Historic Places, which adds significantly to the cost.
“We are so grateful to the state for this (grant),” said Dr. George Blanks, chairman of the WCA board. “Without it, we would not be able to do the repairs that need to be done … so we had to get permission from the historic commission for the style of the roof that we put on and of course the 270 windows. They can't be regular glass. They have to be the restoration, wavy glass, which is about three or four times more expensive than regular window glass. We have to order it.”
The roof repairs must be in keeping with the historic standing seam, metal roof style of the period.
The school’s insurance policy at that time of the storm did not cover broken windows or damaged roofs. Due to the expense of the repairs, the grant will not completely cover the cost, Blanks said. However, more than $40,000 was raised through the WCA Alumni Association and donations from the public, which, along with the grant, is expected to cover most of the repairs.
“The alumni have done an amazing job,” said Blanks. “Without their contributions, and they have made some major contributions, we would not have enough money to do the job, but with the grant plus the money from the alumni, we're going to have enough money to do the restoration work.”
Blanks added, with tears of gratitude in his eyes, that he is thankful to all who have made the repairs possible.
Programs, which include arts and crafts, as well as GED classes, have continued and additional classes have been added in spite of the damage to the buildings.
BUILDING FOR THE FUTURE
WCA Board Member Debra Lewis sees opportunities for the future in repairing the buildings that represent the more than 200 years of history of WCA’s past. She said fundraising is going forward to update the facility even as repairs for the storm damage are being done.
“What we're doing right now is a lot of fundraising to try to raise money to get these buildings fixed,” Lewis said. “For instance, we have Harris Hall that has this huge cafeteria and sitting area. We're getting that updated so that we can actually rent it out as a venue.
“It'll be fabulous and generate income, but also, get the community involved and have a place for people to come. You can come for a class in the morning and have a picnic on the grounds in the afternoon.”
Lewis described the school’s future as a hub for arts and crafts training as a continuation of its role in history as a beacon of education in the region.
“This used to be called The Light in the Wilderness because this was the first school west of the Alleghenies,” Lewis explained. “When kids came here from all over the world, it was just a tiny, little spot — a light in the wilderness. It was self-sustaining. We're out in the country but we love it that way. That's kind of the theme that we're following. People come out here and it is a light. There's so much going on.”
She added, “Embracing the past and looking to the future, is really what we are doing.”