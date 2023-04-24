Thousands of dollars were raised Friday night to benefit those in war-torn Ukraine through an art auction and Ukrainian dinner hosted by the Rotary Club of Greeneville at Tusculum University.
The silent art auction featured 15 works of art created by those in Ukraine. Included among the artists were those who had lost their lives since Russia invaded the country and artists who had lost loved ones in the conflict.
Guests from the public bought tickets to the event which also raised funding for the humanitarian cause, a well-attended event that also included members of the Greeneville Rotary Club as well as the Johnson City Rotary Club.
Proceeds from the event went to Restore Ukraine (restore-ukraine.org), a “dual-country nonprofit organization providing shelter and aid to the victims of the war,” Yaro Hnatusko, the guest speaker for the event, said.
Hnatusko, a native Ukrainian and student at East Tennessee State University, co-founded Restore Ukraine with his brother Stan, an executive with Ukraine’s largest wholesale distributor of building materials.
Founded in February 2022, Restore Ukraine has raised $2.1 million for humanitarian projects to restore shattered communities in Ukraine. It has distributed 650,000 pounds of food, distributed 198,000 pounds of hygiene products, allocated 1.76 million pounds of construction materials, rebuilt 59 apartments and renovated a bomb shelter.
Over $12,360 was raised through the fundraising event, with more donations still expected to be received in the coming days from attendees who took home donation envelopes.
Hnatusko said the funds raised from Friday night’s event would specifically go toward the purchase of “food kits” for those in Ukraine. Each kits weighs about 20 pounds. The funding raised Friday is enough to donate over 800 food kits, according to Hnatusko.
In addition to coordinating the dinner and art event, the Rotary Club of Greeneville matched event proceeds, adding an additional $2,500 to the event’s fundraising tally.
Hnatusko attended the dinner and gave a keynote speech. His parents, Igor and Oksana, attended as well, in addition to a few other Ukrainians who used to live in the nation that is now engulfed in conflict.
“We are here tonight because of the war in Ukraine. No Ukrainian family is safe in this war. Russia has been bombing civilian areas, apartment complexes, maternity wards and children’s hospitals. Places that we all think of as home,” Rotary event chairman David Varney said. “Restore Ukraine is the nonprofit that is there on the ground.”
Varney said that Greene County has experienced disaster before and helped others through disaster, but he said war is a disaster that brings unknown horrors.
“We have all in this area helped people during a disaster. We know how bad floods and fires can be, but in this community we do not know what it is to be struck by war. To have to hide to survive. To hide our families and to hide our friends,” Varney said. “Restore Ukraine helps those people.”
Varney said that once the war ends, Restore Ukraine will continue its work.
“Once the war ends, Restore Ukraine’s mission doesn’t end. They will work to rebuild communities and homes,” Varney said.
Hnatusko emphasized the “war is not over.”
“It is very far from over,” Hnatusko said. “Once it is, it will take 10 to 15 years to rebuild the country’s infrastructure alone.”
Hnatusko said that since Russia launched a full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian economy has been “unstable. Unemployment is high and food costs are high.”
Hnatusko told the story of Natalia, a Ukrainian refugee who fled Kharkiv, a major city 20 miles south of the Russian border, once bombing began in February 2022.
Natalia now lives in Jonesborough, Tennessee, as a refugee. Hnatusko said that he though that in 2022 around 200 to 300 Ukrainian refugees had relocated to east Tennessee.
“To say it was scary and terrifying is to say nothing,” Hnatusko said as he read Natalia’s description of Russia’s invasion.
Natalia packed documents and some clothes in “15 minutes” and left the city after sheltering in her apartment hallway for days. When leaving, Natalia said that the bombing was so intense that air raid sirens could not be heard.
“We heard only bombs, no sirens” Natalia described. “Every day we dream about our home. I miss my home so much, but it is very dangerous there. You never know when you can die. My daughter is still living there, moving city to city for safety. It is my pain.”
Hnatusko said that those who had left Ukraine to seek refuge had found hospitality in east Tennessee.
“We have felt a very strong sense of hospitality and family here since the war started. You put family close here, and it is similar in Ukraine. That similarity stood out,” Hnatusko said.
Hnatusko said those who left their homeland of Ukraine and arrived in the region were “all incredible people” with “big hearts.”
Varney asked the crowd what they would do if their homes were attacked in Greeneville.
“Where would you go? What documents would you pack? What clothes? This is not a what if for the people in Ukraine. This is a reality for them. Imagine if there were no weapons and no support? How would they survive when they woke up to fight back?” Varney said.
Varney said he admired the Ukrainian people for their resilience.
“We love you and we respect you and we support you,” Varney said.
Hnatusko said that Friday night’s event was important because it made the conflict in Ukraine “intimate” and “real.”
Each art piece at the silent auction included a story from the artist, their life and their current circumstances in Ukraine.
“I think that the most important part is that it’s not an article on a website or on the news. It is here. This story, it’s personal,” Hnatusko said.
Varney read the story of the painting “Rusty Sky.” The painter of the artwork died of cardiac arrest upon Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Varney said the meaning of the art at the event was deeper than the appearance of the work.
A painting called “Light Inside Us/Window to the Sea,” a painting consisting of beautiful and broad strokes of blue paint on a dark background, included a particularly moving description from Ukrainian artist Julia Pristupa.
“This painting serves as a reminder to never give up. After the dark night, there is always sunrise,” Pristupa wrote in the description. “The human body and mind have an unlimited supply of resources. In the depths of our consciousness, you can find a powerful energy of light that will help you find a way out of any situation, you only need to look for it. Sometimes it seems that the inside is dark and empty. But that is not the case!”
Pristupa’s description of her work ends on an especially hopeful note.
“In the room, when the light is turned off, complete darkness sets in, as the eyes adjust, the blackness gradually fades. The same holds true for our consciousness,” Pristupa wrote. “We are the light.”