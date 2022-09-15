A group of over 30 local Greene County residents gathered at Horse Creek Recreation Area on Wednesday afternoon to share their concerns about a possible future project planned for the area by the National Forest Service.
The project “focuses on restoring stream habitat and enhancing visitor access within the recreation area” in southeastern Greene County, according to a scoping letter from the National Forest Service.
“The need for this action is driven by a failing dam which blocks aquatic passage, stream bank failure, and a degrading low-water ford which may create hazardous situations for visitors,” the letter says.
There are numerous actions proposed as a part of the project.
“This project proposes to implement stream and aquatic habitat restoration, dam removal, low water ford removal, and new bridge installation,” the letter says.”Stream and aquatic habitat restoration activities include placement of woody debris in the stream channel to create suitable habitat for aquatic species, removal of sediment, removal of river overflow, and riverbank stabilization using native plant/vegetation. Dam removal will occur in phases to mitigate down-stream effects and includes removal of sediment from the reservoir.”
A new bridge that would provide access to the Horse Creek campground is also part of the current plans.
“A short-span bridge with superstructure located above the stream channel will be installed to access the campground. The target vehicle for this activities’ installation will be 60 inches or less in width with the capability to support a live load of 4,500 pounds,” the letter says.
Local residents do not agree with the stated goals of the project, particularly the demolition of the dam.
“I think their money is better justified cleaning out the creek behind the dam,” Greene County resident William Johnson said.
The concrete dam created a swimming hole behind it that Williams and other locals said was enjoyed for decades. However, that changed on the evening of Aug. 3, 2001, when nearly a foot of rain fell in parts of Greene County which caused devastating flooding in Paint Creek Recreation Area and flooding that also damaged the Horse Creek Recreation Area.
At Horse Creek, the flooding washed away a pedestrian bridge, badly damaged one dam, and filled the area behind a second dam entirely with rocks, rubble and sediment.
Back in 2001, the Unaka Ranger District determined that the top priority of the Forest Service would be to repair the Paint Creek Recreation Area and Lower Paint Creek Road, and that repairs and restoration to other areas, including Horse Creek, would come later on.
Terry Bowerman, who was a ranger in the Unaka District, told the Greeneville Sun in an interview in 2001 that the Forest Service would fix all damaged areas under its purview.
“We intend to fix them all; it’s just really a matter of dollars,” he said in 2001.
Yet, 21 years later, much of the damage caused by the flooding at Horse Creek remains.
The pedestrian bridge washed away by flooding has not been replaced.
The small dam that was badly damaged in the flood was later cleared by the Forest Service, leaving a set of steps that used to enter a small swimming hole at that dam now leading to nothing and with old rock walls crumbling beside it.
The mass of rocks and sediment still fills the large swimming hole behind the larger remaining dam in the recreation area.
Locals say that the Forest Service’s planned project misses the mark on what needs to be done and that the park has been neglected by the Forest Service for too long.
Other issues in the Horse Creek Recreation Area the locals showed as evidence of that neglect were water fountains and spigots in the campground that are not in working order, a pavilion with a roof missing numerous shingles that has begun developing holes, a damaged asphalt pathway that is full of potholes and completely eroded in some parts, old concrete slabs laying in the undergrowth and exposed wire mesh over rock walls along the creek.
Locals want the swimming hole behind the remaining dam cleared of rocks and sediment and for the dam to remain intact, while also addressing the other issues in the recreation area.
“They need to take care of what they have. They need to clean up the whole area. It’s a wreck here,” Greene County resident Dennis Fox said Wednesday. “They don’t need to destroy the dam. They need to clean the rocks out of the swimming hole and make it usable again. We need the swimming hole.”
“I just want them to return the park to what it was before the flood. There’s nowhere in the creek to swim anymore. I want my kids and grandkids to have the same experience that I had growing up here, and they can’t do that right now,” Johnson said. “They should have cleaned out the swimming hole a long time ago.”
Some locals said that they would be willing to volunteer their time to clean out the swimming hole at no cost.
“I have excavating equipment. If they let us in here to clean it up I would do it for free. We even have equipment with rubber tires so we could do it without causing damage and with minimal disturbances to the area,” Tommy Shanks of Shanks & Shanks excavating said. “The swimming hole shouldn’t be taken from future generations.”
Sisters Denise Pickering and Lois Jones said their father and grandfather worked in the Horse Creek Recreation Area in the past keeping it up, but that now it has been neglected.
“Papaw and daddy would turn over in their grave if they saw the way this place looks now,” Lois Jones said.
Gidget Fox said that she would like to see the recreation area better maintained.
“There has not been any maintenance in Horse Creek in awhile. You don’t see forest agents in the area much anymore,” Fox said. “I’m hoping they can keep the dam and restore the swimming hole to what it was. We want the park to be thriving like it used to, with a full parking lot and a full swimming hole.”
“In my opinion the plan they have is not enough and it doesn’t take care of what needs to be done,” Williams said. “Horse Creek has been neglected for years.”
Some locals worried that the recreation area could be closed. However, that is not part of the Forest Service’s plan.
Unaka District Ranger Leslie Morgan said the Forest Service now has funding available to address many of the issues throughout Horse Creek Recreation Area and that closing the park is not being considered. She hopes to see the park improved, not closed.
“We are not closing it or demolishing it. Quite the opposite! We want to invest in it for the future and have gotten the funding to do it now!” Morgan said in an email Wednesday.
The Unaka Ranger District of the Cherokee National Forest is taking public comment on the Horse Creek Recreation Area “Watershed Restoration and Visitor Access Improvements Project.”
The public has until Sunday to submit comments on the project to the Forest Service.
Written comments can be submitted by email to RA.FS.r8cherunacom@usda.gov . These must be submitted in a format such as an email message, plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), or Word (.doc or .docx).
Comments may also be delivered by hand to the Unaka Ranger District office at 4900 Asheville Highway 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. The office can be reached by phone at 423-638-4109 or fax at 423-638-6599
The Forest Service has been accepting comments by mail, although with the deadline approaching Sunday it’s unlikely they will arrive in time via that method. The mailing address is Leslie Morgan, District Ranger, Unaka Ranger District, 4900 Asheville Highway, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Those providing comments should state “Horse Creek Recreation Area – Watershed Restoration and Visitor Access Improvements Project” in the subject line when providing electronic comments, or on the envelope when replying by mail.
Morgan noted that the United States Forest Service carefully considers public comments when planning projects, such as the one proposed for Horse Creek.
“The U.S. Forest Service takes public comments very seriously and they are a standard part of our planning process. We, of course, have to weigh these with site needs, feasibility, and the mission of the agency,” Morgan said. “We are very excited to bring improvements to the Horse Creek Recreation Area, as much of the infrastructure there is in need of repair or removal. We want to ensure the site is safe for the public, and that there are good recreation opportunities that are sustainable into the future. We are continuing to take comments until September 18th and will review them closely.”
Williams hopes that the concerns of locals, particularly about the keeping the dam intact, will be heard by the Forest Service. He is currently gathering signatures for a petition that he plans to send to United States Rep. Diana Harshbarger, although the petition is not a substitute for sending a public comment to the Forest Service.
“I’m not going to give up. I’m going to keep fighting,” Williams said. “This is my favorite place on the planet. I grew up here. I got married here in the park.”
Williams, a military veteran, said that he would not want to be anywhere else than Horse Creek.
“I’ve been all over the world, but I came back here because I love this place. I came back here because of Horse Creek,” Williams said.