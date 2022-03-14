A pet was injured and a window damaged when unknown objects were fired about 3:25 p.m. Saturday at a house in the 900 block of North Water Fork Road, sheriff’s Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report.
The homeowner told deputies she believes a BB gun was used to fire at a window, which had a small contact point and a crack running through it. The woman told deputies her cat may have been shot with the same gun.
The cat “had a larger laceration than that of a BB gun and it was believed a larger caliber weapon was used,” the report said. The owner was going to take the cat to a veterinarian. She requested extra patrols in her neighborhood.
Damage to the window is about $200.