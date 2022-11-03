A man who fled on a motorcycle from Greene County sheriff’s deputies early Thursday was taken into custody after crashing in Washington County.
James R. McInturff, 41, is charged in Greene County with felony evading arrest, driving on revoked license-8th offense, and unlawful carrying/possession of a firearm.
About 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, deputies received a be on the lookout alert for a man being pursued on a motorcycle on Erwin Highway by Washington County sheriff’s deputies. Active felony arrest warrants were confirmed.
A Greene County deputy parked in a business lot in the 6000 block of Erwin Highway saw the motorcycle and got behind it. A pursuit on Erwin Highway toward East Andrew Johnson Highway began. The motorcyclist, later identified as McInturff, made a right-hand turn onto East Andrew Johnson Highway, and the pursuit continued into Washington County.
McInturff lost control of the motorcycle on a curve on Urbana Road and struck an embankment, Deputy Carson Becker said in a report.
McInturff suffered injuries and was flown by helicopter to a local hospital. His condition was not available Thursday morning.
A records check showed McInturff’s driver’s license was revoked and he is a convicted felon.
McInturff’s backpack contained a loaded 9mm handgun and loose ammunition.
The motorcycle McInturff was riding had a switched registration tag and the vehicle identification number was not on file, the report said.
Washington County deputies worked the wreck and had the motorcycle towed. McInturff, who listed a Jonesborough address in 2020, remains under guard in a local hospital. A detainer on the Greene County charges was placed on McInturff.
The Limestone Volunteer Fire Department was among agencies assisting at the crash scene.