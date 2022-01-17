Snow continued to fall Monday morning in Greene County.
“Another burst of snow has moved in to our area that could bring 1-2 inches of snow,” the Greene County Office of Emergency Management posted on Facebook about 7 a.m. Monday.
“Current blustery winds are blowing the snow around and making low visibility conditions.
Road conditions may worsen very quickly. Slow down and drive safely if you have to be out,” the message said.
Greene County Highway Department crews have been out treating county roads since Sunday morning, Road Superintendent Kevin Swatsell said.
“Snowfall has been continuously falling. Roads will be covered then recover with ice and snow, which makes them very deceptive for travelers,” Swatsell said.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect Monday morning as snow continues to fall. The forecast high for Monday is about 32 degrees.
“Snow accumulations, wet ground and temperatures dropping into the 20s will produce patchy areas of black ice Monday morning. Drive safely and slow down,” the National Weather Service advised.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers are expected to continue for portions of Greene County on Monday. Higher elevations areas in the mountains could receive 2-6 more inches.
With temperatures just below freezing, any wet spots were expected to create ice on Monday morning and over Monday night, according to the advisory.
There is no school on Monday for students in Greeneville City or Greene County Schools due to the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial holiday. Extended School Program (ESP) services were scheduled to be available in Greene County, but Director of Schools David McLain said services would not be available Monday after all due to the snow.
Rain is expected on Wednesday, and that is expected to transition to snow over Wednesday night.