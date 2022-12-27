The Greene County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security Tuesday morning issued a weather alert due to black ice and snow-covered roads.
Temperatures remained in the mid-20s but are expected to rise to about 40 degrees by Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service office in Morristown.
Meanwhile, caution is advised on local roads, county Emergency Management Director Heather Sipe said.
“Numerous snow and ice-covered roads have been reported across the area due to snow that fell (Monday) evening. These light snow accumulations have resulted in hazardous and slick travel conditions across the portions of the area this morning,” Sipe said.
“Use extreme caution if traveling this morning. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Snow and ice-covered roads, especially secondary and back roads, may be extremely hazardous to drive on this morning,” she said.
She cautioned that roads that may appear wet “may still have black ice, which can be difficult to see.”
“Do not assume a well-traveled road will be free of ice,” Sipe said.
Conditions should begin to improve between 9 a.m. and noon as temperatures rise, she said.
Temperatures are expected to drop back into the mid-20s Tuesday night and reach nearly 50 Wednesday, with highs forecast in the mid- to upper-50s the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.