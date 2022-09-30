Due to the amount of rain predicted for Saturday and Sunday along with the soggy forecast going into next week, Main Street: Greeneville has pushed the start of the Scarecrows of Main contest out a week, event organizers said in a news release.
Displays will now need to be in place by Oct. 9. Voting for the 13th annual Scarecrows of Main competition will now open Oct. 10, the release adds.
The public is being invited to vote for their favorite scarecrows, in all categories, at https://forms.gle/zF2noiV5Y1o3yuC86 or by dropping off their votes to the Main Street office at 310 S Main St., in downtown Greeneville. Select the entry number or display name to cast a vote. Favorites in each of the categories may be selected.
Voting will remain open through Oct. 23. Categories include residential, group/organization, business or youth. Votes will be tabulated based on the category selected on the entry form.
Twenty-five scarecrows are entered in this year’s contest, which is sponsored by Broyles General Store, 730 W. Main St.
“The winner in each category will receive a $25 Broyles General Store gift certificate, a winner’s certificate and bragging rights,” the release says.
Winning entries will be marked and identified.
One overall winner will be judged by out-of-area judges.
The display area includes the 18-block downtown area known as the Main Street District along with Main Street from the 11E Bypass to Crescent School.
Entries may be found at: 615 W. Main St. (Crescent School); 510 W. Main St; 409 W. Main St; multiple entries at 310 S. Main St. (Andrew Johnson Complex); AJ Homestead, 209 S. Main St; 201 S. Main St; 104 S. Main St; 125 W. Summer St; 110 N. Main St; 206 N. Main St; 214 N. Main St; 218 N. Main St; 220 N. Main St. (WSCC); 301 N. Main St; 305 N. Main St and 701 N. Main St. The length of the display route this year is 1.5 miles, with most displays located on Main Street or within one block of Main Street on Summer Street.
All entries will be on display to the public from Oct. 9 to Nov. 4.
“We hope all those in the path of this hurricane are spared as much as possible. Keeping everyone safe is of utmost importance. The effort put forth along with time and talent in creating the displays deserve to been shown in the best possible condition in order to be enjoyed by many over the coming weeks,” said Jann Mirkov, executive director of Main Street: Greeneville said.
“We hope you will come downtown, take a stroll and a lot of photos while you vote for your favorites,” Mirkov added. “You will see a QR code along the route that will take you directly to the ballot.”
Mirkov thanked the contest sponsor, Broyles General Store along with the participants.