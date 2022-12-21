The National Weather Service is warning “dangerously cold wind chills” will hit Northeast Tennessee as part of a storm expected to bring rain, snow, sub-freezing temperatures and high winds starting Thursday night.
Officials urge residents to exercise caution over the next several days.
The National Weather Service forecasts rain Thursday night could become snow by Friday morning. And temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits, with the wind making it feel much colder.
The Weather Service issued a wind chill warning from 4 a.m. Friday until 1 p.m. Saturday, saying winds could make it feel at times as cold as 20 degrees below zero at lower elevations and 35 degrees below zero at higher elevations.
“The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes,” according to the advisory. “Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.”
Wind gusts Thursday night through Friday are expected to be between 30 mph and 50 mph, according to the Weather Service. Winds this strong could result in downed trees and power lines, which could in turn cause power outages.
Heather Sipe, director of the Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, said snowfall and “flash freezing” will affect Friday morning commutes.
“Travel is not recommended, unless necessary,” Sipe said in an email Wednesday. “Power outages are possible with high winds forecasted, so alternate heating sources are a must. Tavel survival kits, are a must!”
Sipes said those seeking a warm place to stay can call 423-638-4099. She and Emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker are taking requests for assistance and are addressing those on an individual basis.
Sipes said those who cannot afford to purchase fire wood can reach out to the Greeneville Community Ministry food bank by phone at 423-638-1667. The hours of operation for the Food Bank are 9 a.m. to noon Thursday. The agency will be closed from Friday through Monday for the Christmas holiday.
FIRE PREVENTION
As residents try to stay warm, Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems advised the public to follow these safety tips to prevent fire during the winter months:
- Never plug an electric heater into an extension cord or a power strip. Electrical heaters should be plugged directly into an electrical outlet. Do not plug more than one heater into the same electrical circuit, as this can cause outlets to overheat and potentially start a fire. At least 3 feet of clearance should be maintained between heating devices and combustible materials.
- Make sure there are working smoke alarms inside the home. Smoke alarms should be installed in bedrooms, in the hallway outside bedrooms, and on every level of the home.
- Carbon monoxide alarms should be installed near sleeping areas of homes that use solid fuel (coal, wood) heating appliances, gas (propane/natural gas) heaters, or kerosene heaters. Allow a kerosene heater to cool before refueling.
- Electrical generators are often used during power failures. Never operate an electrical generator inside a structure. Dangerous levels of carbon monoxide can accumulate quickly from using these devices inside a building.
- Water live Christmas trees daily. Live Christmas trees can quickly become dry and be susceptible to burning if they are not watered daily.
Weems stressed "the importance of having working smoke alarms inside homes, and avoiding overloading electrical outlets."
"I encourage residents to do a fire safety survey of their home before the extreme cold weather starts this week," Weems said in an email Wednesday. "Look for fire hazards, check their smoke alarms, and discuss the fire escape plan for their home."
The Greeneville Fire Department installs smoke alarms for Greeneville residents. Any questions regarding fire safety can be directed to 423-638-4243.
WATER PIPES
Laura White, superintendent of the Greeneville Water Commission, said water pipes in residences with “little or no insulation are likely to freeze and break” in extreme cold.
She added that a 1/8 inch crack in a pipe can leak “more than 250 gallons of water a day.”
White gave these tips for keeping water pipes secure when the temperature drops:
- Disconnect outside garden hoses.
- Open cabinet doors to allow heat to get to piping under sinks and vanities near exterior walls.
- Run a small trickle of water at vulnerable faucets. Residents who get their water from the Greeneville water Commission and suspect their water pipes have frozen can contact the agency to get the water turned off at the main.
DRIVING TIPS
Like Sipe, AAA recommends staying off roads in bad weather. For those who must drive, the auto club offers the following tips:
- Drive slowly. Always adjust your speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice.
- Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry and take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.
- Increase your following distance to five to six seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.
- Know your brakes. Whether you have antilock brakes or not, keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal.
- Don’t stop if you can avoid it. There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.
- Don’t power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads will just make your wheels spin. Try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed downhill slowly.
- Don’t stop going up a hill. There’s nothing worse than trying to get moving up a hill on an icy road. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway before you take on the hill.