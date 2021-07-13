The Greene County Partnership’s Youth Council program will kick-off with a sign up day on Saturday at the Greene County Fairgrounds under the Andrew Johnson Bank Pavilion.
For more information or to register for the upcoming sign-up day, contact Jennifer Wilder at the Greene County Partnership, 638-4111, no later than Wednesday.
Students who attend any Greene County high school, Greeneville High School or HomeLife Academy are invited to join the council, a press release from the Partnership said.
The Youth Council Program, which has received Greene County’s Volunteer Spirit Award for the 15 years the award has been presented, is designed to involve high school students in a volunteer capacity for community service work, and is a different curriculum-based program than the Partnership’s Youth Leadership Program, the release said. Criteria for certification from the Youth Council Program require students to perform 50 hours of volunteer community service in a school year.
Organized group activities are planned, and students have the opportunity to accumulate volunteer hours through avenues made available through the program, or on their own. Being a member of the Youth Council program presents an opportunity to secure college scholarship money available to students who give back to their community through service learning, the release said.
Students interested in becoming members of the Youth Council program must attend the sign up day, the release said.
Registration time Saturday is 8:30-9 a.m. and the volunteer project is 9 a.m. until noon. A $50 membership fee covers the cost of a Youth Council T-shirt, folder and notebooks.