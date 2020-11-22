Another Covid-19 death in Greene County was listed by the Tennessee Department of Health on its report for Sunday afternoon.
The death brings the county’s Covid-caused death total to 68. Greene County’s total cases rose to 2,818 on Sunday’s report, up from Friday’s 2,693 total.
Active cases listed on Sunday stood at 379 in Greene County, up from 333 on Saturday’s tally.
Greene County is edging toward the 3,000 mark in terms of positive COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic in March. Sunday’s totals showed that 2,966 people have tested positive in Greene County. That total the day before was 2,895.
The number of persons testing negative for the virus in Greene County also increased. Saturday 25,201 persons showed as having tested negative within the county. On Sunday, 25,317 people were reported as having tested negative.
Health authorities from national down to local levels have recently spoken with concern of the possibility of significant spread of the virus over the Thanksgiving holiday if celebrants fail to exercise care in avoiding large gatherings, particularly in close quarters, and neglect appropriate facial masking protection.
In that Thanksgiving gatherings often include people of varying ages and conditions of health, caution is particularly advised over the coming holiday week.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, extended hours for testing of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be observed tomorrow and Monday, Nov. 30. at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center. There will be no testing Nov. 26-28.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing occurs at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those facing mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing may call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877- 928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.