Gracie Weems was crowned Miss Fairest of the Fair Greene County Monday night on the opening night of the 72nd Greene County Fair.
Weems, 19, is the daughter of Charles and Brandy Weems. She was sponsored by Karen Hubbell.
Mary Beth Collette, 18, won the Miss Congeniality Trophy.
A soggy crowd gathered at the Tri-Am RV main stage to watch the annual pageant that has been held since 1958. Showers persisted throughout the evening, but severe weather steered clear of the Greene County Fairgrounds for the evening after thunderstorms rolled through Greene County Monday afternoon.
Contestants forwent the usual runway walk that is a staple of the competition due to the inclement weather, but still put on a show on the stage that had a covering that protected participants from the elements.
Hundreds stuck around in the wet weather to see who would be crowned the 2022 Miss Fairest of the Fair.
2021 Miss Fairest of the Fair Maddie Ratliff crowned Weems at the conclusion of the pageant.
In addition to the crown and first place trophy, Weems won a $1,000 college scholarship and a $500 clothing allowance for the state competition. She will be sponsored by the Greene County Fair at the State Pageant in Nashville in January.
First runner-up for the crown was Kalie Brooks, 17, daughter of Sammy Brooks and Bobbi Sue Martha. She was sponsored by Brooks Excavating and Construction.
Second runner-up was Madison Metcalf, 17, the daughter of Brad and Paige Peters and Kevin and Melinda Metcalf. She was sponsored by her parents.
Third runner-up was Jacey Sizemore, 19, daughter of Jamey Sizemore and the late Gregory Sizemore. She was sponsored by Janet and Mike Cutshall.
Fourth runner-up was Kaylie Burns, 16, daughter of Jessica and Justin Burns. She was sponsored by Heritage Community Bank.
The 10 contestants were judged in three differently weighted categories. The contestants were judged 50% on beauty, 25% on poise and personality, and 25% on an interview with the judges that took place Sunday.
The Greene County Fair continues Tuesday. Gates open at 4 p.m.
The Little and Junior Miss Fairest of the Fair pageants will take place Tuesday beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the main stage.
Chad Steed will be playing on the Greeneville Federal Expo Stage at 8 p.m.
There will be tractor and truck pulls in the Jim Saulsbury Motorsports Arena beginning at 7 p.m.
A Barnyard Nursery Petting Zoo will be 4-10 p.m. each day.
Also scheduled for the fair is a Corn Bag Toss Tournament. Qualifying will be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. with the finals scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. There will be a $600 grand prize awarded.
Visit the Greene County Fair website at greenecountyfair.com for a complete of fair activities and competitions.