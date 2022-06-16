The Greeneville Municipal Airport Authority board approved the Greeneville Municipal Airport’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget during its meeting Wednesday.
The airport’s budget will be 7% larger than it was in Fiscal Year 2022.
Even with expenditures increasing at the airport, the Airport Authority will decrease the amount of funding it requests from the Town of Greeneville by about $10,000.
In the FY22 budget, the Airport Authority requested $50,000 from the Town of Greeneville, but in FY23 the Airport Authority is requesting $40,000 from the town.
According to Airport Authority board Chairman Jeff Hollett, the decreased request for funding from the Town of Greeneville is a part of the airport’s goal to become financially independent.
The Airport Authority budgeted about $1.2 million in expenditures in FY22, but in FY23 plans to budget slightly under $1.3 million.
Even though expenditures at the airport are rising and the amount of town funding is decreasing, the Airport Authority is going to try to avoid passing costs to customers and airport users.
The main way the Airport Authority will look to absorb costs is through increasing fuel sales at the airport.
The Greeneville Municipal Airport began leasing a fuel truck and offering a self-service fuel station on the tarmac in 2021.
Hollett said that although the current economic environment is unstable, particularly due to fuel prices, the airport is making its best effort at a solid budget.
“We don’t know what the future is going to hold because of gas prices, but this is our budget and this is our best guess,” Hollett said.
FACILITY IMPROVEMENTS DISCUSSED
Possible enhancements to the airport, particularly to the Fixed-Base Operator facility, were also discussed by the Airport Authority Board during a tour of some of the airport’s facilities.
The FBO, which is where visiting pilots get their first impression of the airport, is currently not clearly marked from the runway and taxiway of the airport.
“Pilots don’t know this is the FBO. They don’t know where to go. We really need some signage,” Airport Authority board member Wes Hope said.
The board members agreed that some signage on the outside of the FBO building, facing the runway and taxiway, should be installed.
Town of Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith said that a sign welcoming pilots to Greeneville should also be considered.
Hollett also brought up the idea of improvements inside the FBO as well, including a new coat of paint and refreshed decor.
Hope agreed that the interior of the FBO should better reflect Greeneville and Greene County.
“We should consider some photos or paintings of Greene County and Greeneville that let people know what we have to offer here,” Hope said.
“The outside of the FBO could use some sprucing up as well,” Hollett said.
Hope also discussed creating a more intentional lounge area for pilots to sleep and relax.
Both Hollett and Hope noted that the hangar attached to the FBO also needs to be cleaned out and have some clutter organized.
The Airport Authority board’s goal is to make the airport and FBO more inviting for pilots and visitors.
“We want pilots and visitors to feel welcomed here and get a good first impression,” Hope said. “We have opportunities to make improvements for our customers.”