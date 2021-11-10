Maxine Humphreys, one of Greeneville’s most-loved radio personalities, passed away Tuesday night.
Humphreys was 97. She was well-known to the community “after a distinguished 61-year career on the air delivering local news to the citizens of Greene County,” said Ron P. Metcalfe, president and general manager of Radio Greeneville, Inc.
Humphreys retired in 2014 from Radio Greeneville WGRV-WIKQ-WSMG.
“Maxine began reporting local news on WGRV on May 18, 1953, and quickly accumulated a loyal and large audience. Her program has received some of the highest ratings, not just locally, but in the entire country,” Metcalfe said.
Humphreys was honored in 2003 by the State of Tennessee General Assembly with a proclamation recognizing her 50th anniversary on the air.
In 2016, Humphreys was inducted into the Tennessee Radio Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
“During her time on the radio, Maxine was the subject of dozens of interviews, magazine and newspaper articles about her tenure,” Metcalfe said.
Generations of Greene Countians tuned in at 12:30 p.m. every weekday to hear Humphreys’ familiar voice.
“For six decades, Maxine was the narrator in the lives of Greene Countians. She shared with us each others’ births, life accomplishments, graduations, marriages, raising families, and even their deaths. She amassed over 17,000 newscasts over that time,” Metcalfe said.
Humphreys delivered her final newscast on June 17, 2014.
“She passed away last evening surrounded by her loved ones,” Metcalfe said.
{span}”Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of Maxine’s career on the air is that she had the same time slot and sponsor for her entire 61 years. Since 1953, Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home was, and continues to be, the exclusive sponsor of 12:30 news on WGRV,” Metcalfe said.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.