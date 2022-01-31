A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who served many years in Greene County passed away on Friday.
Vince Arnold Mullins, 54, was assigned to the Greene County Scales Complex on Interstate 81.
Mullins was recognized by numerous organizations in recent years for ongoing efforts on behalf of the public to remove impaired drivers from the road.
Mullins passed away in Johnson City Medical Center.
“Trooper Mullins made a huge impact on roadway safety through his vast knowledge in the commercial vehicle field,” a post on the THP Facebook page said.
Mullins “was a proud Tennessee Highway Patrol State trooper, earning Trooper of the Year in both 2013 and 2016. He was also the DUI Officer of the Year 2013 – 2015. These are just a few of the many numerous achievements and accomplishments he earned throughout his career with the Tennessee Highway Patrol,” the post noted.
Mullins was a recipient of several Officer of the Year awards from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and other awards from Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
One example of his diligence was noted in December 2014 at a law enforcement awards ceremony.
Between Jan. 1 and Oct. 30, 2014, Mullins made 109 driving under the influence arrests.
“Trooper Mullins is very dedicated to his profession and consistently serves the motoring public in Greene County superbly in his efforts to remove impaired drivers from the roadways,” a THP colleague making an award presentation said.
Mullins was also recognized for his work at the Greene County Scales Complex.
Mullins did “an outstanding job” in enforcing safety violations at the scale complex, a colleague who nominated him for another award wrote.
“The citizens of Tennessee have reaped the benefits of a public servant who has been so dedicated to promoting safety on our roads by leading the district in DUI enforcement while still doing an outstanding job in his responsibilities at the scale complex with commercial vehicle enforcement,” Capt. Stephen Street wrote.
Mullins was “a leader among troopers” who was “very dedicated to his profession.”
“He consistently (served) the motoring public in Greene County superbly in his efforts to remove impaired drivers from the roadways,” Street wrote.
Mullins, a U.S. Army veteran who joined the THP in 1995, was highly respected in the area law enforcement community and by others who knew him.
More than 1,300 comments of condolence were posted on the THP Facebook page.
“He was extremely knowledgeable, professional, polite and fair,” one post said
“Our prayers are with Trooper Mullins’ family and his fellow troopers,” a Twitter post by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said.
Mullins, of the Lost Mountain Community, is survived by his wife, Shelly Mullins; his six children and their spouses; and five grandchildren.
Visitation and funeral details along with the full obituary are available at the following link: https://www.doughty-stevens.com/obituaries/Vince-Mullins-2/.