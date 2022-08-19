U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) toured Crenlo Engineered Cabs in Greeneville on Friday, and spoke with some of the manufacturer’s employees.
The visit was a part of the Association of Equipment Manufactures’ “I Make America” campaign, which works throughout the year to host elected officials and other policymakers at member companies’ facilities across the United States.
Hagerty, who was elected to the United States Senate in 2020, took a tour of the facility before speaking briefly to employees at the conclusion of the tour. Hagerty did not take questions from press.
Hagerty is on the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the Senate Committee on Appropriations and the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration.
Crenlo Plant Manager Kevin Thompson led a group tour of the cab manufacturing facility, located at 115 Terry Leonard Drive, that among others included Hagerty, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels and Greeneville Mayor-Elect Cal Doty.
The group was given a first hand-look at local factory employees hard at work to manufacture the cabs needed for construction equipment, military equipment and public works vehicles.
From welding to painting, some production lines are in action seven days a week to meet demand.
“It’s great to see a plant operating at full capacity,” Hagerty said during the tour.
As the tour concluded, Hagerty briefly spoke to a portion of the plant’s workers.
Hagerty said he grew up around construction equipment, and that he appreciates the work that Crenlo does in producing safe and sturdy cabs for construction equipment.
“I was just telling the team a little bit earlier, this is like coming home for me. Construction is in my DNA. My grandfather and my father had a small road building company here in Tennessee. So I grew up driving this equipment, parking it, moving it. I wasn’t very good as an operator, but I worked my way through school on a road crew and it’s just great to be back here,” Hagerty said. “I think the equipment is much safer today because of what you all do than it was when I was a young man working my way through. I actually did see people get hurt. We rolled equipment, not often I want to say, but I appreciate the contributions that you make.”
Hagerty also emphasized the importance of having the cabs manufactured in Tennessee.
“More importantly, I want to say I appreciate the fact that you’re making it here in Tennessee, by golly. Tennessee craftsmanship is something that is unique here in America. We are fortunate to be from a state like Tennessee that is an outstanding shining star at a time we’ve got some real challenges as a nation,” Hagerty said.
Hagerty told the workers that their products were needed, now more than ever, as the world has been shaken by conflict and confrontation in the past year.
“The world’s become a much more dangerous place. What you’re doing in the military equipment space is going to make even more of a difference because we are in more danger now, not only America but our allies too. So I can’t tell you how much I appreciate what you’re doing,” Hagerty said.
Hagerty also touted a bill he sponsored that was passed in Congress and recently signed by President Joe Biden.
The untitled bill amends the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act of 2015, or FAST Act, by inserting ‘‘semiconductors, artificial intelligence and machine learning, high-performance computing and advanced computer hardware and software, quantum information science and technology, data storage and data management, cybersecurity,’’ into the act’s text.
According to Hagerty, this will cut federal red tape in the permitting process for digital projects and consumer products and the construction of new U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing facilities.
“The president just signed my bill that’s going to dramatically compress the timeline to get semiconductor chips manufactured here in America. We’ve taken a five- to six-year process down to 18 months,” Hagerty said. “That’s going to make us competitive as a nation again. That’s going to get chips manufactured here in America again. That’s going to make it a lot easier for your customers and their customers to get their supply chains working better. It’s going to make us a safer and stronger nation because we’re not going to depend on China. We’re not going to depend on other nations that don’t have our best interests at heart. We’re going to make it here in America.”
Hagerty told the group of workers that he would like to return to Crenlo at some point in the future.
“I am delighted to see this company grow. I hope to come back here again next year and the year after. Just to see it continue to grow and succeed.,” Hagerty said.