The Wesley Cemetery in Greeneville will be the location Sunday for Tennessee’s workshop on how to preserve historic tombstones as part of an educational tour on cemetery preservation.
The day-long, free workshop will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the historic cemetery at the corner of Clem and Floral streets.
The event is part of a nationwide tour presenting a cemetery conservation workshop in each of the 48 continental states. Wesley Cemetery will serve as Tennessee’s representative of the tour, sponsored by Atlas Preservation, a professional monument and building restoration supply company based in Connecticut. The session will be led by nationally respected preservationist Jonathan Appell.
“We are excited about it,” said Bill Edmonds, chairman of the Wesley Cemetery Association. “It will help us as a community and gives us some outside exposure, too.”
Anyone involved in taking care of cemeteries, particularly those with older grave markers, is invited to the workshop as well as those interested in the history of the community and preservation, Edmonds said.
The workshop will be divided into two parts. For the morning session, participants will tour the cemetery, learning about how topography affects cemeteries and how to address such issues as sunken graves.
In the afternoon, there will be hands-on instruction about the cleaning of headstones and repair of markers.
HISTORIC CEMETERY
What is now known as Wesley Cemetery was chartered in 1886 to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Association, Edmonds explained. The Pleasant Hill cemetery was created through the purchase of an acre and a half of property at a price of $55 for the purpose of creating a place for the burial of people in Greeneville’s Black community.
The property was sold to the association by Elizabeth W. McKee, whose family appears to have been loyal to the Union during the Civil War.
Among those who are believed to be buried there is Sam Johnson, a former slave of the 17th president, Andrew Johnson. One of the oldest graves with information that can be read is that of Fannie L. Olden, who died in August 1887. Some of the older graves no longer have distinguishable markings to indicate who is buried there.
Two trustees, Thomas Clem and George Clem, are buried in the cemetery. Edmonds said it is unclear whether the George Clem interred in the cemetery is the man who served as principal of the Black school in Greeneville, which was later named for him.
Men who served in the Spanish American War through World War II are also buried in the cemetery. The National Park Service has been a great partner, he said, helping in the decoration of the veterans’ graves at the holidays and sharing expertise about care of the tombstones.
It is thought that there may have been a cemetery for Confederate soldiers located nearby the Wesley Cemetery, but it has not yet been verified, Edmonds said.
Some tombstones have been located in areas nearby the Wesley Cemetery, he said, and the association is seeking to find other graves that may have been part of another cemetery, whomever may be buried there, since they are also part of the community’s history.
The original cemetery association was made up of representatives from Black churches in the community. A quarter of the funds from the plot sales were set aside for the maintenance of the cemetery with the remainder invested toward the purchase of additional property if needed for the cemetery, he said.
Research has found that the cemetery has three sections. The oldest is the original property. A second section was purchased and operated by a civic organization known as the Odd Fellows. The Davis Street Odd Fellows Lodge was affiliated with the Grand United Order of Odd Fellows, which admitted Black members during the 19th and early 20th centuries.
A third section of the cemetery was donated by Greeneville’s government after the city purchased nearby George Clem School.
Over the years, as the original trustees died, another cemetery association was formed of community members to oversee the upkeep of the cemetery, which has evolved into the current Wesley Cemetery Association. The name change for the cemetery appears to have occurred about 100 years ago.
The Wesley Cemetery Association has now become a part of the George Clem Multicultural Alliance, which can seek grants for the cemetery. The cemetery is maintained through private donations and support, Edmonds explained.
EXPERT TO LEAD SESSION
The workshop will be led by regarded gravestone preservationist Jonathan Appell, who has more than 25 years of experience restoring historic gravestones nationally, according to information from Atlas Preservation. Appell’s most high profile restoration project has been a multi-year conservation effort on a burial stone believed to be the oldest of its kind in America — the Knight’s Tomb — located in historic Jamestown, Virginia.
“This free tour was my idea because there is a lot of gaining interest in this subject,” he said. “I am teaching other people, and it becomes a chain of events through education.”
Many things can take their toll on older headstones, Appell explained. “Water, rain, acid rain, pollution, neglect, severe storms, lawn mowers from maintenance and even vandalism are all contributing factors,” he said.
Attendees will participate in a safe and supervised hands-on cleaning of select gravestones. according to a release from Atlas. That will be followed by assorted repairs that may include raising or leveling badly sunken, leaning or fallen tombstones, joining fractured tablets and resetting pieces of monuments.
All COVID-19 precautions for social distancing will be followed, and the entire event will take place outdoors on the cemetery grounds. Participants are asked to bring and wear a face covering.
Water will be provided for participants. There will be a break at midday, and participants are asked to make their own arrangements for lunch.
Appell noted the feedback from the tour indicates that it has been well received thus far. “Everyone has been enthusiastic and excited about learning,” he said.
To learn more about the workshop or to register, visit the George Clem Multicultural Alliance’s Facebook page and message the organization through it.