Work is proceeding on a project to repair the bridges over Lick Creek on U.S.11E/West Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim.
Traffic is confined to one lane in each direction of U.S. 11E in the area of the roadwork.
The project is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The work involves repair of the bridges in two phases, TODT spokesman Mark Nagi said.
“Phase one is underway. Phase two is expected to commence in early July,” Nagi said.
Work will include concrete deck repair, substructure repair, joint replacement and painting of the structure.
“Motorists are asked to use caution in this area and asked to follow the signage,” Nagi said.
There is a reduced speed limit in the work area. The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be on site during much of the project to help ensure worker safety.
The prime contractor on the job is Southern Constructions, Inc. The successful bid price for the project was $1.21 million, according to TDOT.
The existing prestressed concrete bridge was built in 1980. It was placed on the list of state-owned structurally deficient bridges following an inspection in March 2016.
Repair work began on March 5.
Southern Constructions, based in Knoxville, performs contact work for TDOT, including full and partial depth deck repairs, structural steel and concrete framework improvements.