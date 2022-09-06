West Andrew Johnson Highway Fire Under Investigation Sep 6, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An investigation is underway in connection with a fire Monday morning that damaged a mobile home at 15560 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.No injuries were reported.Sheriff’s deputies responded about 6:15 a.m. Monday.Resident Nellie K. Miller told deputies “that she woke up to get ready for her son to pick her up and she heard something fall.”When Miller entered her living room, "She saw that her couch was on fire. Miller then exited the trailer," Deputy Brian Hiatt said in a report.A witness driving home from work saw smoke coming from the structure. The witness stopped and saw Miller standing behind the residence, and had her sit in her car.The witness then called Greene County 911 Dispatch to report the fire.Miller declined to be treated by Greene County-Greeneville EMS.Firefighters on scene “decided that an arson investigation needed to occur,” the report said. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigations Department was notified.The trailer fire was near the Hawkins County line. It began about 5:40 a.m. Monday, according to the report.Multiple fire departments responded, including the Town of Mosheim, Midway, Mosheim, Orebank and McDonald. The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department provided backup at the Mosheim fire station.Traffic on West Andrew Johnson Highway in the area of the fire was confined to one lane while first responders were on the scene. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags K. Miller Witness Greene County Law Transports Investigation Mosheim Fire Station Deputy Firefighter Criminal Law Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Judge Considers Lillelid Gun Fingerprint Tests Greeneville Shuts Down Elizabethton Coffee & Creativity: Firefly Landing — Where Ideas Come To Light Fire Destroys Limestone Trailer, 2 Vehicles Greeneville, Elizabethton Set For Latest Clash In Class 4A Rivalry