Four West Greene High School cheerleaders recently had the "once-in-a-lifetime-experience" of performing in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Seniors Maddie Cox, Shalyn Cutshall, Madalyn Davis and Anna Parlapiano were selected as Varsity Spirit All-Americans to cheer and march in the parade honoring American veterans and marking the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
"Being in the parade was a wonderful opportunity and an honor to show respect and appreciation for our veterans," Davis said. "The memory was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will not be forgotten."
The WGHS cheerleaders were among 736 All-American performers representing 44 states in this year's parade, according to Stephanie Cox, their cheer coach.
They were selected based on their superior cheerleading and leadership skills at Universal Cheerleaders Association Camp held in July in Gatlinburg.
Only the top 12% of the cheerleaders from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to participate in a performance of this caliber, according to a press release from Varsity Spirit.
Besides being able to perform for true national heroes, participants had the opportunity to meet cheerleaders from across the nation and enjoy a memorable trip to the Pearl Harbor Memorial and USS Missouri Battleship.
"It was a feeling that left me speechless," said Parlapiano. "The parade was such an honor to be part of already, but actually performing and seeing the crowd cheer us on and announce our home state was incredible. I felt so unworthy to share the same spotlight of the veterans and the Rosies (the female riveters) that were active during the attack on Pearl Harbor."
The Dec. 7 parade is the official public event of the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. This year marked the 81st anniversary of the attack.
The mission of the parade is to "provide a meaningful tribute to our veterans and armed forces while featuring talented performing groups, associations, local, state and national dignitaries and organizations, along with military groups and officials joining together to share the Spirit of America with the citizens and visitors of Hawaii."
"For me, getting to visit Pearl Harbor was incredible," Cutshall said. "Seeing the bond between the veterans of Pearl Harbor and the active soldiers on duty was amazing. You could see the pride on their faces as they shook hands and saluted each other. You could see the respect that they had for each other as they greeted one another. Additionally, learning about the culture and the history of this beautiful place was wonderful, but the experience of visiting Pearl Harbor is one that I will not forget."
The parade theme was "remembering the past and celebrating the future," which honored veterans and their families while recognizing that once bitter enemies can become loyal friends and allies.
The cheerleaders were 25th among 86 entries to parade in front thousands of fans lining the streets of Waikiki Beach.
Cox described the experience as "very exciting."
"We got to visit the USS Missouri and Arizona and honor the veterans who fought for our country," she said. "We learned about the history and culture of Hawaii at the Paradise Cove Luau. Overall, the trip was an incredible experience that I will never forget."
In addition to Pearl Harbor and the luau, the cheerleaders got to tour the island of Oahu, visiting the Dole Plantation and climbing Diamond Head.
A video of the parade can be viewed at https://www.pearlharborparade.org/home . The cheerleading group can be seen at about one hour and 50 minutes into the video.
The WGHS cheerleaders raised money to make to the trip to Hawaii. Their sponsors were: A1 Recovery Towing Company, Amy's Hair Salon, Double D Tire & Battery Store, Gypsy Soul Market, Heritage Community Bank, Home Team Tennessee, Josh Bennett of Hometown Realty, Robert's Furniture, and Southern Bell Bridal & Tuxedo.