West Greene High School Gym Floor Being Replaced May 28, 2023 Workers were busy Saturday replacing the flooring in the gymnasium at West Greene High School. The The Greene County Board of Education voted in April to spend $173,261 for the project. Sun Photo By Ken Little Tags Construction Industry Job Market Sports Gymnastics