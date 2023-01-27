The owner of West Main Recycling faces possible sanctions from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and has legal charges pending in Greene County Criminal Court.
Not to worry, said Rocky D. Luster, longtime owner of the scrap processing business at 1310 W. Main St. in Greeneville.
Luster said this week a medical issue prevented him from working at the business for most of 2022, but is now cleaning up the site to address TDEC concerns and addressing legal charges filed last year by Greeneville police.
Luster was charged in February 2022 by Greeneville police with nine misdemeanor counts of failure to maintain records of a motor vehicle dismantler and recycler. His case was set for arraignment earlier this month in Greene County Criminal Court but continued to March 31.
This case stemmed from a police detective “inspecting the site due to multiple citizen complaints to the city,” Detective Capt. Steve Spano said this week.
“I ain’t got no problem there. It actually is supposed to be resolved,” Luster said. “It ain’t anything major like that.”
TDEC has issued several notices of violation and directed Luster to clean up the site.
The first violation was issued after the TDEC Division of Solid Waste Management conducted an investigation on Oct. 27, 2021, at the property.
“During the course of the investigation, division personnel discovered the unlawful disposal of solid waste. Wastes discovered at the site included a large pile of debris full of metals, plastics, rubber, soil, etc. There were also tires and other various discarded items around the property,” according to a letter to Luster dated Nov. 30, 2022, from TDEC Environmental Consultant Brett Woodward, of the agency’s Johnson City Environmental Field Office.
On Feb. 2, 2022, the division conducted a joint follow-up visit with members of TDEC’s Division of Remediation and the Division of Water Resources.
“The wastes originally observed were still present. During this visit, you stated that the wastes disposed of in the large debris pile had been present for at least three years,” Luster was advised.
A third TDEC visit occurred on Oct. 12, 2022.
“Division personnel conducted a follow-up investigation and observed that no efforts had been made to properly dispose of all the waste materials mixed in with the large pile of soil on site. Recyclable materials were being piled up on top of the soil pile,” the letter states.
A compliance review meeting with Luster was held on Dec. 20, 2022, at TDEC’s Johnson City field office.
“The purpose of the meeting is to provide you with an opportunity to discuss the steps necessary to bring the site into compliance,” the letter states.
Luster was advised that state law authorizes TDEC to take enforcement action, “including assessment of a civil penalty of up to $5,000 a day, for violation of the Tennessee Solid Waste Disposal Act.”
In a letter dated Dec. 22, 2022, from Woodward to Luster, the business owner was reminded of the discussion at the meeting two days prior.
It states Luster “agreed to remove all waste from the site to a facility to receive such waste and submit documentation to verify proper disposal of all waste by Feb. 3, 2023.”
“You stated that you now have the equipment and staff to remove the waste quickly and efficiently. Please submit copies of any receipts for disposal of the tires you mentioned and other wastes that have been managed. Also, you stated you would provide this office with updates on the progress of the cleanup from time to time,” according to the letter.
Woodward notified Luster that a follow-up investigation will be conducted “to verify that you have completed the activities that you agreed to complete to bring the site into compliance.”
On Thursday, piles of scrap metal, soil, junked cars and other debris filled the muddy recycling yard off West Main Street.
Luster said that the recent cold, wet weather has hindered cleanup efforts at West Main Recycling but activity to address issues continues.
“We’re working on it. It started raining on us and slowed us down, but we’re making progress,” he said.
Luster said he was told by TDEC, “If I make a good showing they will give me more time.”
“I think it will take several months to get (the debris) out, probably 50 dump trucks, I would say,” he said. “We’re going to take some pictures and show them we are making some progress.”
Luster said he had a life-threatening health issue in 2022. He received a liver transplant in April 2022 and was away from the business until January.
Luster has been in the recycling business for 38 years and has operated at the West Main Recycling site for about 20 years.
From time to time, stolen vehicles and metal are identified. Luster stressed he operates “a legitimate business” and cooperates with law enforcement.
“We don’t do anything under the table. We deal with 150 to 200 people a day selling stuff. You buy 50 (vehicles) a day, you are going to buy one that’s hot,” he said.
Anyone who sells goods to a recycler in Tennessee must furnish personal identification such as a driver license, give a thumb print, and fill out paperwork.
West Main Recycling uses a computerized system that stores information to record purchases that makes it easier for law enforcement to access information about specific transactions, Luster said.
All vehicles purchased must be entered into a nationwide database containing vehicle identification numbers.
“We’ve had a few cars stolen (sold here) but I would guess that it is less than 1%,” Luster said.
Luster said the business is making strides in the site cleanup.
About 500 tires were recently removed and dropped off at Greene County Solid Waste, he said.
TDEC’s issue with a pile of soil covered by scrap metal will also be addressed, he added.
Luster said the soil came from across the street, where a Dollar General store was built several years ago. About 125 loads of dirt came from that site, 75 of which were used for another project Luster has at a different location, he said.
“There’s probably 50 dump trucks (worth of dirt) left, I would say,” Luster said. “We have dirt with metal piled on top of it.”
The business for scrap metal is brisk, Luster said. West Main Recycling sold over 1 million pounds of metal in November, about 500,000 pounds in December, and he estimates the business will sell an additional 600,000 pounds in January.
With better personal health, Luster said the public will see improvements at West Main Recycling.
“I was out for about a year. Now I’m back in business. That’s what the problem was,” Luster said. “We had a little bit of a problem with stuff coming in. I’m back now, and it’s going to shape up.”