The Greene County Board of Education gave approval Thursday for West Greene High School’s agriculture department to make multiple additions.
The board also approved tenure for several teachers and an agreement with Titan Display and Packaging for the district’s work-based learning program for students with disabilities called Bridges to Success.
West Greene High School has already been awarded $5,000 in grant funding through the National FFA Organization to create a small animal lab, said WGHS agriculture teacher Robert Meadows, and with the board’s approval Thursday, the school will proceed with applying for further grant funding to build a barn that will serve as a large animal education center.
He said the lab is needed for students to study more exotic animals than farm animals and common pets, such as birds and snakes, and because much of the related curriculum is project-based. He also said an existing area in the school will be utilized.
“We are getting grant happy this year, and we are also getting ready to build a large animal education center,” he said.
The funding the department intends to apply for is through the state Department of Agriculture.
“We have added some goats and sheep at the school, and we have been lucky to get things where they are now, but we are looking at taking the next steps,” he said.
The structure will be 30 by 60 feet and will allow for further growth within the program.
Meadows shared that supply chain issues have impacted work to create classroom space for a dog grooming program, which the board approved for the school in 2021. He said after multiple delays, a tub that has been purchased for the classroom is now set to arrive in June.
Teachers granted tenure on Thursday include Jessica Bowman, Erin Brinkley, Danielle Hensley, John House, Staci Inscore, Larry Justis, Tatum Lambert, Chelsi Malone, Thornton Miller, Courtney Renner, Chelsea Sams, Javan Tillery and Casey Ward.
Through Bridges to Success, the program implemented for high school age students with disabilities, students gain pre-employment skills through contract work with local industries, for which they are paid. Agreements in addition to the one with Titan Display and Packaging approved on Thursday also exist with Artazn, SumiRiko and Amsee.
The board also approved bids for numerous renovation projects.
Bids for various previously approved projects at multiple schools came to the school system recommended by local architect Dave Wright.
The list of projects includes a new PA system installation, door and carpet replacements and partial re-roofing at multiple schools, boiler removal and asbestos abatement at North Greene High School, locker replacement at South Greene Middle and floor tile and stair tread replacement at Baileyton Elementary.
A purchase of a truck for the bus garage through state bid is also listed.
The board also approved multiple end-of-year budget amendments, a change to a policy for religious and moral instruction to note that it is not sponsored by the school, and renewed contracts for in-school physical, occupational and speech therapy.
The next meeting for the county school board will be May 26.