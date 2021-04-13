West Greene High School students who are interested in coding, cyber security or a multitude of other computer- and information technology-related careers are well positioned to prepare to enter that career through a newly certified career pathway in coding.
The pathway, a combination of computer and coding classes taught at West Greene and dual enrollment options with two local colleges, allows students who complete the pathway to graduate high school with college credit and industry certifications, depending on their goals and preferences.
“The goal of the pathways is to help meet the workforce demands of Tennessee, and coding is one of those jobs we need more students to enter in order to meet the demand,” said Dr. Cindy Bowman, career and technical education supervisor for Greene County Schools. Bowman wrote the pathway certification application.
She said pathways including West Greene’s are built to provide students a seamless transition into high-wage, high-skill and in-demand occupations, whether that means going to a four- or two-year college after high school or entering the workforce.
“It’s designed to give students a pathway to their future, and that first stepping stone is their first computer science foundations course,” Bowman said.
After that, students can work their way through a series of coding classes, an Advanced Placement (AP) computer science class and then begin dual enrollment with either Walters State Community College or Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Morristown as a senior.
Coding classes are taught by Logan Minnick, who joined the school staff three years ago, and Rena Lawson teaches AP computer science. Bowman said Lawson has been with the school for more than 20 years, and her class has been a consistently popular course option over the years.
Computer Information Technology is one of six dual enrollment options through TCAT local students can study at the Greene Technology Center. Dual enrollment classes are taught by Chris Dotson, a 19-year Greeneville City Schools teacher who also teaches for TCAT in the evenings.
Certifications students can graduate high school with include the CompTIA IT Fundamentals (ITF+) and CompTIA A+.
Dotson said those certifications can lead to an entry-level computer technician or help desk support job directly out of high school, and the hours already completed at TCAT give students a head start in completing the TCAT program, which students can do tuition-free through Tennessee Promise.
“I actually have a former West Greene High School student in my TCAT class now. He did dual enrollment with me during high school, and when he started TCAT, he was almost two full trimesters ahead,” Dotson said. “He has already earned two certifications, and he’s still here. He has done excellent, and he will probably graduate six or eight months early.”
A trimester is a four-month term.
Students who finish TCAT’s Computer Information Technology program are prepared and qualified to enter positions from entry level IT support to network administrator, Dotson said.
“It’s a great opportunity for students. If they take advantage of dual enrollment, it will save them time and money if they want to come to TCAT,” Dotson said.
Whether students want to go to TCAT, begin another postsecondary education route at Walters State or go straight to work, Lawson said the skills students learn in their coding classes are transferable and beneficial.
“Coding skills extend well beyond high school and are practical in application. Coding teachers analytical skills, attention to detail and patience,” Lawson said.
She said a great deal of the work that goes into coding involves applying the scientific method and logic to create or solve the code so that it produces a functional output, and attention to detail is crucial.
“In coding if there is one misplaced comma, bracket, space or other syntax error, the whole code fails,” Lawson said. “Students must have patience and develop a good sense of attention to detail to run successful code. Coding allows students to appeal to logic and the foundations of abstract thinking to achieve practical outcomes.”
All of this, Lawson said, applies to students’ lives beyond their secondary education.
Lawson said there are 97 students currently in West Greene’s coding pathway, and multiple related classes including her AP course are being taught currently.
The Tennessee Pathways Certification was launched in 2019 by the state Department of Education and the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) to set clear expectations for alignment, advisement and partnerships for strong education-to-career pathways, according to a press release from the state.
Coding at West Greene was one of 159 pathways in 94 high schools across the state to earn the certification in 2020, the release said.
Bowman said the program will be recognized next week during a statewide virtual meeting of CTE directors, and it will be in full swing with its official implementation as a Certified Pathway in the fall.