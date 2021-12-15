It has been close to three years since Isaac Long passed away due to a rare form of liver cancer, but his West Greene High School family has not forgotten him or the little boy he befriended while both were hospitalized for cancer treatment.
Now 7 years old, Noah Sileno of Knoxville was 3 when he was diagnosed with leukemia and stayed across the hall from Long in the children’s hospital in 2018.
“Isaac really just took Noah on as his little brother,” said Noah’s mother Martha Sileno.
Martha and Noah met members of the West Greene High School community through Isaac, and many of them have stayed in touch with the Sileno family to check on Noah since Isaac’s death in early 2019.
“It’s amazing they still keep up with us,” said Sileno. “We get messages all the time from West Greene, and it means so much.”
Noah objects to being described as little, but not to being Isaac’s brother. When asked who Isaac was to him, Noah simply said, “my best friend.”
He spent much of this year cancer-free, but after a relapse in October, he is now fighting cancer a second time.
Noah’s immune system is compromised, so he and his family mostly stay home to keep him as healthy as possible, but on Tuesday, Noah and his mother Martha made a trip to West Greene to see a teacher have his head shaved and accept a check for the donations amounting to $1,700 collected at the school during “No Shave November” this year.
“No Shave November,” sometimes shortened to “Noshember,” is a popular fundraising method in which people grow out their hair or beard during November to raise money or awareness, and WGHS teacher Matthew Paris puts his hair on the line to raise money for cancer research each year.
He said he started doing it after his mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2013. He has been joined in his autumn scruffiness by other teachers and staff members, but this year is the second time the fundraising goal has been met, and Paris has been sheared for a good cause in front of the West Greene student body. The other occasion was in 2019.
The money raised by the school typically goes to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, but this year, with Noah now battling leukemia again, Paris said members of the school community were in agreement that they wanted to help Noah.
“We already had this going at the school with teachers growing out our hair and beards and students donating to different mason jars, but this year we wanted to do it for Noah in conjunction with his mother,” Paris said.
He explained the family had a GoFundMe page that had been deactivated due to inactivity while Noah’s health had improved, but a new one has now been established with a $5,000 goal to help the family with facing Noah’s leukemia a second time.
“We are hoping we will bring them up to or very close to that goal,” Paris said.
With around $3,000 accumulated on Tuesday, the donation from WGHS will bring the total donations nearly to the target.
The students clearly enjoyed seeing Paris sheared — at times chanting for barber Robert Starnes to shave Paris’ eyebrows as well — but Paris said he believed the amount raised, which surpassed his goal of $1,000, reflected more on the cause than the clip.
“They certainly had a zealous approach, but Noah is an honorary member of the school community, and I think that personal connection had more to do with it,” Paris said after the big shave.
For his visit to WGHS on Tuesday, Noah donned a shirt that read “Isaac Strong Forever,” as well as a bracelet he said Isaac gave him and a friendship necklace a hospital staff member made for both Noah and Isaac.
He said he misses his friend, but it helped to see his school and people who knew him, like Paris.
“Isaac was a student of mine, and I really liked him. He had a good spirit, and he maintained a very impressive attitude throughout,” Paris said. “I guess it’s a choice we all make to focus on the good or the bad, whether or not to look at the silver lining.”
“It’s amazing to see Isaac’s school and the halls that he walked,” Martha said.
In addition to the check, Noah was given some gifts from the school including a 2022 senior class T-shirt.
He said the $1,700 was “a bunch of dollars.”
“We appreciate all of the prayers and encouragement, and this was just amazing. This was more than we expected,” Martha said.
Donations can still be made to the family’s GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/s62nrv-baby-noah-has-relapsed-with-leukemia?qid=708a50a17ebe63e4fccc94fedd99337e.