WGHS Hosting Meeting To Elect Principal Hiring Committee Reps Mar 1, 2023 A meeting for parents and guardians of students at West Greene High School and West Greene Middle School will be held Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.The main reason for the meeting is to elect two parent representatives to serve on the hiring committee for the new West Greene High School principal.This meeting will be open for present-year parents of students in grades 6-11 who attend either WGHS or WGMS.WGHS Principal Tim Shelton is retiring at the end of this school year after more than 30 years of service with Greene County Schools.