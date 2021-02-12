Walters State Community College (WSCC) and Western Governors University (WGU) Tennessee announced a new teacher preparation partnership Friday to allow students to complete their teacher training in their home county.
The Grow Your Own Teacher program aims to increase the number of potential candidates for teacher vacancies and to support students who wish attend school and build their careers in their local communities, a press release from Walters State said.
The program allows students living within Walters State's 10-county service area to complete their education in their home counties through a mix of traditional and online learning.
State and national data indicate there will be a significant shortage of public-school teacher applicants in the near future. Public schools must have the ability to recruit, hire, and retain quality educators in order to improve student achievement and help students reach their potential, the release said.
Under the Grow Your Own Teacher program, students who earn an associate of science in teaching degree from Walters State are guaranteed admission to WGU Tennessee’s Teachers College. They will also receive a 5% tuition discount at WGU Tennessee.
“We are so delighted to partner with Walters State in this important venture, making education more accessible and affordable for prospective students, and preparing a new generation of teachers in Tennessee” said Kim Estep, WGU’s southeast regional vice president. “It’s a natural fit given both of our commitment to quality, innovative education.”
WGU Tennessee is 100% online, so students who enroll from Walters State will be able to complete their bachelor’s degree at their own pace and earn their certification to become a teacher in the state of Tennessee, the release said. Additionally, during this time period and under the Grow Your Own Teacher program, teacher candidates will fulfill their Demonstration Teaching requirement in schools in their home counties, allowing students to begin building their teaching careers in their hometown schools.
“Walters State and WGU share a mutual goal of preparing more individuals to become teachers, and this partnership will help us realize this important goal,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State. “Also, this partnership with WGU will provide a path for Walters State students to complete their four-year teacher education program in their home communities.”
Once transfer students complete their WGU Tennessee program (including Demonstration Teaching and passing the edTPA), they can apply directly to the Tennessee State Board of Education for licensure.
The Grow Your Own Teacher program is immediately available, and students currently enrolled at Walters State for the associate of science in teaching degree are eligible.
WGU Tennessee offers scholarships and grants available to Tennesseans, including the annual Tenn-K Scholarship, the university's largest annual scholarship. Tenn-K is valued at up to $10,000, which covers a significant portion of the cost of a WGU Tennessee degree. Applications are open now through the end of April.
The university is also offering the Online Access Scholarship, which the release said covers the cost of installing and accessing internet for students who might not otherwise be able to get online, or for whom high-speed internet access is prohibitively expensive. The scholarship also provides a laptop and webcam to those who need them.
For more information about Walters State, visit www.ws.edu. For more information about WGU, visit www.wgu.edu.