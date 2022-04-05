Parents will be better informed after the presentation of a program titled “What Your Kids Don’t Want You To Know” at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 212 Tusculum Blvd.
The free event is open to parents and guardians from Greeneville city and Greene County schools. It will update parents and guardians on topics relating to the city and county school systems.
Parents will be able to meet school resource officers from their children’s schools. The presentation will include important information, said sheriff’s Lt. Teddy Lawing, supervisor of the 17 SROs assigned to Greene County Schools.
“When talking with parents, I often hear ‘I wish I knew what to look for’ or ‘I wish I would have known about vapes,’ or other topics involving social media. The topics to be discussed in the ‘What Your Kid’s Don’t Want You To Know’ event will help answer those questions,” Lawing said.
Topics to be discussed Thursday include “the most current information as to what we are dealing with each and every day in the elementary, middle and high schools in Greene County, from drug usage, perceptions, social media and adolescent behaviors,” Lawing said.
SROs and others will be on hand to answer questions after the presentation.
“Hopefully after the event, parents, guardians, grandparents (and) friends will have good talking points to pursue those hard conversations with their kids. Also, you will have the opportunity to meet with the school resource officer for your child’s school,” Lawing said. “We will have a question and answer session at the end of the event where we can answer any questions you may have.”
Representatives of several support groups will have information tables in the NPAC foyer “and many individuals will be available to help with a variety of issues,” Lawing said.
David McLain, director of Greene County Schools, urged parents to attend.
“With the issues we are seeing in our school system in reference to the dangers of vaping, it is of utmost importance that parents get educated on the dangers of vaping,” McLain said.
He said topics covered will range from “negative impacts of the process, to what is being hid by the students from the parent (or) guardian. This will all be covered at the event.”
Vaping has been a prevalent issue among some students in county and city schools. Lawing and other SROs are encountering students using vapes with increasing frequency.
A student at North Greene High School recently inhaled a caustic substance in a vape given to him by another student that may have been battery acid. The student required hospitalization and suffered damage to his lungs and esophagus.
It’s an extreme example of the possibility that vapes shared by students may contain harmful substances other than nicotine, Lawing recently said.
“An important reason for the event is that we want to educate parents on the types of drugs we are dealing with in the schools. We will show them the difference between plant marijuana that most people think of, and the THC oils that we are dealing with now (in vaping devices),” Lawing said.
THC is the active chemical compound in marijuana that provides the “high” from the drug.
Vaping among youths is a national problem, according to the U.S. Surgeon General’s Office.
“We must take aggressive steps to protect our children from these highly potent products that risk exposing a new generation of young people to nicotine,” according to the surgeon general’s office.
Also at Thursday’s presentation, Lawing said facts about potentially harmful social media content accessible by students will be covered.
“On the social media side, we will show some apps that are a problem in schools. We will give the parents some talking points that they can use to sit down and have the ‘hard’ discussions that they need to have with their students,” he said.
Increased parental awareness is the goal of the event.
“We’re trying make the parents more aware to drug and social media issues that we face every day in schools,” Lawing said.
Other law enforcement officials agreed. Greeneville police SROs will participate in the presentation, Assistant Chief Stephen Hixson recently said.
Hixson stressed that vaping “is not a new form of cigarettes.”
“Vapes can have various narcotics and there has been several incidents of youths overdosing from vaping. Vaping should not be considered a police or school issue. We need the support of the parents and guardians to keep their children safe,” he said.
The program “will deal with ways parents can have a discussion with their children about issues they are having and problems they may be going through,” Sheriff Wesley Holt recently said.
“Parents need to be aware of what their children are being exposed to, from drugs to social media,” Holt said.
The program will be moderated by Greene County General Sessions Court and Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr.
Sponsors include Apex Bank, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Police Department, Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greene County General Sessions and Juvenile court, the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition, Greene County Schools, Greeneville CIty Schools, The Greeneville Sun and WGRV.