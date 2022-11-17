parent event

Multiple organizations are teaming up once again to better inform the region on “What Your Kids Don’t Want You to Know.”  Shown, from left, are: Eric Davis, Greeneville Police Department and K9 “Kid”; Cindy Wilhoit, Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition; Amy Pfiff-Biebel, Towering Oaks Baptist Church and Christian School; Tammy Kinser, APEX Bank; Lori Swatzell, Towering Oaks Baptist Church and Christian School; Wayne Wilhoit, Towering Oaks Baptist Church and Christian School; Dr. Robert Locklear, Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition; and Sgt. Travis Hoxie, Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

 Photo Special To The Sun

