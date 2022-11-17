School resource officers from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and the Greeneville Police Department will present the second installment of "What Your Kids Don't Want You To Know” on Dec. 5 at Towering Oaks Baptist Church, 1985 Buckingham Road.
The informational session will begin at 6 p.m.
Organizers said the goal of the event is to address current trends in drugs and social media seen in Greene County schools. The information provided at the event is intended to inform parents about issues children face today in school.
The event is open to all parents/guardians of public, private, and home school students. The event is free.
“We are grateful to be hosting this community awareness event for parents/guardians or anyone who directly impacts the lives of kids because children are a blessing from the Lord,” Amy Pfaff-Biebel, school administrator of Towering Oaks Baptist Church, said in a news release.
“We want to support our county and city law enforcement, Greene County Sessions and Juvenile Court, Greene County Anti-drug Coalition and the Tennessee Department of Health, to help raise awareness to the dangers impacting Greene county children. We thank God for this partnership, and the support of Apex Bank and the United Way, and pray that it will educate residents so that we can prevent our kids from being in perilous situations,” Pfaff-Biebel said.
Apex Bank returns this year as sponsor of the event. Tammy Kinser, Greene County market president of Apex Bank, said on behalf of the bank and its eight branches in the East Tennessee region, “It is an honor to partner with these great organizations once again to educate our community on the subject of drug abuse and social media trends and the negative impact they have on our young people.”
This year’s event will have an additional section devoted to mental health. Jaime Weems, of Frontier Health-Nolachuckey-Holston Mental Health Center, said the health center will continue to partner with other resources in the community to support the health of families in need.
“We hope to bring awareness about mental health in Greeneville and Greene County and reassure parents that there are people in our schools that want to help their student succeed and be healthy,” Weems said in the release. “We are thankful that both school systems allow us to partner with them and have school based services. We will be providing contact information for each of our schools' therapists at the Parent Academy,”
Weems said anyone with questions or concerns can contact Nolachuckey Mental Health at 423-639- 1104.
The Greene County Sherriff's Department and the Greeneville Police Department expressed thanks to the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition, United Way, Strong Futures, Tennessee Department of Health and other groups and organizations that have provided help in making the event happen.
For more information about the event, contact Sheriff’s Department Lt.Teddy Lawing at 423-444-3033 or Greeneville police Lt. Joe Prokop at 423-783-2825.