A free “What Your Kids Don’t Want You to Know” educational event will be held at 6 p.m. on April 7 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
The presentation will educate parents and guardians about issues in Greene County schools such as vaping, prevalent drug types and negative influences of social media on students.
The presentation is open to parents and guardians from Greeneville city and Greene County schools. Participants will have the opportunity to meet school resource officers from their children’s schools and learn more about the work SROs do to ensure the well-being of students.
Parents and guardians are urged to attend, said sheriff’s Lt. Teddy Lawing, who supervises the 17 SROs assigned to Greene County Schools.
“An important reason for the event is that we want to educate parents on the types of drugs we are dealing with in the schools. We will show them the difference between plant marijuana that most people think of, and the THC oils that we are dealing with now (in vaping devices),” Lawing said.
“On the social media side, we will show some apps that are a problem in schools. We will give the parents some talking points that they can use to sit down and have the ‘hard’ discussions that they need to have with their students,” Lawing said.
“The main point we’re trying to get is to make the parents more aware to drug and social media issues that we face every day in schools. I have several parents talk to me when we deal with their student, and they say ‘I wish I knew what I was looking for,’ and this is what we are going to show them,” Lawing said.
Added Sheriff Wesley Holt: “Parents need to be aware of what their children are being exposed to from drugs to social media.”
“This (event) will deal with ways parents can have a discussion with their children about issues they are having and problems they may be going through,” Holt said.
Greeneville police SROs will also take an active role in the presentation. Parents need to stay informed about issues like vaping, police Assistant Chief Stephen Hixson said.
“A great point is that vaping is not a new form of cigarettes. Vapes can have various narcotics, and there has been several incidents of youths overdosing from vaping,” Hixson said. “Vaping should not be considered a police or school issue. We need the support of the parents and guardians to keep their children safe.”
During the event, parents will have the opportunity to meet their school resource officers.
They can “learn about current trends in social media, substance abuse and behaviors,” according to an event flyer.
The Parent Academy will be moderated by Kenneth Bailey Jr., Greene County General Sessions and Juvenile courts judge.
Sponsors include Apex Bank, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Police Department, Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greene County General Sessions and Juvenile Court, the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition, Greene County Schools, Greeneville City Schools, The Greeneville Sun and WGRV.