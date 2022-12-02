Law enforcement officials recommend that parents and guardians take the time to attend a free program called “What Your Kids Don’t Want You To Know” at 6 p.m. Monday at Towering Oaks Baptist Church, 1985 Buckingham Road.
It’s the second installment of the program. The first was held in April.
The presentation will cover issues relating to drugs, social media and mental health.
The mental health segment is new, said sheriff’s department Lt. Teddy Lawing, supervisor of school resource officers assigned to Greene County Schools.
The Current Issues in Drug segment of the program will focus on four main topics: “What we are seeing now in schools, what we are expecting to see in the future, Delta-8, Delta-9, Delta-10, THC-0 and how they came to be,” Lawing said.
“Hiding places and indicators of drug use” will also be addressed.
The Current Issues in Social Media section “will focus on what we are facing in schools today as far as different apps, ways kids hide photos, suggestions on what to do, and helping the parent answer the question of when a kid should have a phone,” Lawing said.
The Current Issues in Mental Health segment “will introduce parents to all the school-based mental health professionals, what is happening in schools as far as crisis situations, and caseloads. One point of information, 64 actual kids anonymously wrote what they did not want their parents to know. I think parents will be amazed and saddened by the responses,” Lawing said.
Senior Pastor Dr. J.K. Pierce III and Towering Oaks school Principal Amy Pfaff-Biebel will open the presentation.
Tammy Kinser from sponsor APEX Bank will discuss “why APEX thinks it’s important to help get this presentation to parents,” Lawing said.
Dr. Robert Locklear, director of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition, will explain what the coalition does.
A skit/play relating to topics at the program will be presented by students from Towering Oaks Christian School.
A variety of organizations will have informational tables set up at Towering Oaks, including Apex Bank, the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition, Greeneville Police Department school resource officers, Greene County Sheriff’s Department school resource officers, Celebrate Recovery, Frontier Health, Ballad Health’s Strong Futures program, Family Resource Centers from city and county schools, Youth Villages, the Greene County Health Department’s “Hidden in Plain Sight” display, the Mental Health Association, Tennessee Voices and Groups Recover Together.
At the conclusion of the presentation, a panel will be available to answer questions.
Panel members will include Lawing, Locklear, Pfaff-Biebel and Pierce.
Others on the panel will include Lt. Joe Prokop, Greeneville police school resource officer supervisor; Jamie Weems, a school-based therapist; Kim Phillips, Greene County Schools nurse supervisor; Jeannie Woolsey, Greeneville Schools nurse supervisor; and Tosha Church, Greene County youth services officer.
Information to be presented Monday night could save a life, Lawing said.
“I hope all parents, guardians and interested parties will try and attend,” he said.