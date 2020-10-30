I have not lost the fact that today is Halloween. Television and candy companies have kept us reminded for over a month now. A few weeks ago while on the Overmountain Victory Trail, one of our group on the final morning said, “I could have slept a lot better if that house over there’s Christmas lights had not blinked all night.” I had to inform him that those were Halloween lights. It is said that the night of frights and evil that most church-abiding folks ignored for generations is now our second-most celebrated holiday.
Guess that makes sense with all that is going on in the world today. Even the election business is frightening. I am just waiting on somebody to figure out Christmas is a religious holiday so it can be outlawed. Then we could have the season of Halloween from Oct. 1 till Dec. 31. Maybe call it the fall season. A lot of folks wouldn’t care unless they mess with the pumpkin spice whatevers.
A recent insert to the paper had an article asking folks, young and old alike, what they would do if they were president. Historical writer Brad Meltzer said his daughter told him she would make Halloween the same Saturday night every year. Now that makes more sense than most of the rhetoric I have heard this election season.
Isn’t it fitting that the last month leading up to the elections is leading up to Halloween? It’s better than a double feature fright night at the movies. You know, the ones in Hollywood when, at the film’s conclusion, out-of-work actors dressed like the characters on the screen come out and chase the moviegoers out the doors and down the streets. They can’t do that today because of the laws. They could get arrested for impersonating politicians, or worse, lawyers.
I can talk about this because I was out in the woods without television for almost three weeks. I would stare at the stars at night until I got sleepy, instead of watching Hogan’s Heroes. I could hear leaves crunching and wonder if it was a deer, or a bear, or just Steve Ricker out wandering around. I was not back home long before that most wicked of devices, the television, raised its scary head and reminded me it is election time and Halloween is near. I always buy candy. This will be my 11th Halloween in this house. I have only had Trick or Treaters one time — that was the year I didn’t buy candy.
Caroline came over a couple of times and tuned in to the Hallmark Channel. I was thinking, please don’t let there be Hallmark Halloween. Their fall programs are as cheesy as their Christmas programs without the Christmas festivals. Instead, they are having fall festivals and Apple Festivals with the evil city people wanting to swoop in and put a housing development right where the apple grove is. But watch out! They’ll be back in December wanting to develop the Christmas Tree farm! I must admit there is something about them, that once you watch a minute, you have to watch the entire show.
It doesn’t matter that Dan the handyman at the apple orchard, who just stole the big city girl’s heart from her uppity stiff-haired boyfriend, is now Dave the architect wanting to develop the tree farm in the next program. Nope, it doesn’t matter. You know from the start that Dave and Cindy, the daughter of the orchard owner, are going to fall in love and raise apples happily ever after. That is, until the next show that has him down on his luck and selling Christmas trees. She is then somebody else’s daughter and here we go again.
Maybe they should have a contest at the beginning and let people guess the outcome. They could give prizes like an apple ornament at the nearest Hallmark store. They should know once they get you in the door you are going to buy something else. Guess that wouldn’t work; even visiting space aliens would roll their eyes and get the answer right.
I have figured out that a couple of bigwigs at Hallmark have a son and daughter each who are nice-looking but not needed at the company, so Hallmark made actors out of them. They are just in show after show. That one gal with the funny name who has been on there for years keeps adding makeup every year, trying to fool us, but we know it’s her.
I have not gotten into decorating for Halloween. I have a fake lighted pumpkin I put out and some fall stuff for my dining room table. I have a skull or two and some ravens that got incorporated into my normal home decorations. You know, the “what am I going to do with these for a year … oh, I’ll just stick them up on the shelf with this other stuff and nobody will notice” items. I know I bought Halloween decorations a couple of times, boxed them up and put them in the attic. I can’t remember which attic.
Before I left for my two-and-a-half weeks on the OVT I cleaned house really good. Why? Because one, I don’t like coming into a house that is not clean and organized, and two, if something happens to me, I don’t want someone coming in and saying I was not a good housekeeper. Third, my neighbors watch the house and I don’t want them putting my mail in and telling somebody they should see the mess he left.
When I returned there were spider webs. The next morning, I started to clean, and then it hit me: Halloween decorations! If anybody comes over, I will just tell them not to mind the spider webs — they are Halloween decorations! So, I am good until November. I have it on my calendar for Nov. 2, “clean house.”
Freeform has the 31 days of Halloween, and I have dropped by there a few times. The two times I tried to watch Hocus Pocus it was in Spanish. I was not into that, so it didn’t last long. I tried something scarier,: the news. Addams Family Values from 1993 I have watched a couple of times. I was married to Debbie Jellinsky for 23 years. (Not really, but some of you will get the drift. It’s a close enough resemblance to put a chill down my spine. Now that is a Halloween fright reality! Her best line: “Don’t I deserve love ... and jewelry?”
My favorite part of Addams Family Values is when the kids are packed off to summer camp. The outcast kids turn against the uppity kids in the camp’s annual play about the Thanksgiving dinner. If you haven’t seen it, its worth a watch.
My October calendar filled up rather fast, and I am scheduled to speak in Rutledge at a historic marker dedication. My reaction when invited was “Really? On Halloween?” like, what else would I be doing at 10 a.m. on Halloween? The spooky fun doesn’t start until the sun starts to set anyway.
I will be next to the tailor shop of Andrew Johnson in Rutledge at the courthouse. If you didn’t know that Andy had a tailor shop in Rutledge, you do now. I was wondering: it’s Halloween, I wonder where the ghost of Andy will be tonight? Has anyone ever seen the ghost of Andrew Johnson? I don’t recall anyone mentioning it. Some claim to have seen Dick Doughty and John Hunt Morgan. I don’t buy that for a minute. Morgan is in Lexington. As for Mr. Doughty, if I were him I’d walk the streets, too, on All Hallows Eve.
I mean really, even with Joe Aldridge running around in his outfit, nobody claims to have seen the ghost of Andrew Johnson on Halloween. And if anybody has good reason to come back and scare the crap out of folks, it’s Andy. He has the tailor shop, two houses, Monument Hill … or he could haunt Nashville. Maybe he would rather spook someone at the White House. Bill Clinton claimed to see Abe Lincoln. Maybe Trump will see Andy and Abe this year — that would be an interesting just-before-election revelation. He might hang out at Edwin Stanton’s grave or maybe General Grant’s grave.
Can’t you just imagine? Two guys at Grant’s tomb … One says, “Look it’s the ghost of Grant!” The other says, “Fool, that’s Andy Johnson”! First guy, “Who?”
Andy may come haunt me just for writing that. I’m sure he would have that sour look on his face. I could ask him if he’s been sucking lemons! Most likely I would say, “Joe Aldridge, I know that’s you!” and hope I was right.
The reality is Andy is not coming out tonight. He will rest peacefully on the hill where he has since 1875. If I miss something tonight, somebody please tell me. This entire year has been scary and looks like things are not getting any better. Some have said this Halloween has less meaning because they have worn a mask and eaten candy all year. It’s Saturday, it’s Halloween, a full moon, a blue moon and the time changes to boot. Try to have an enjoyable evening, relax and enjoy some of the fun. Don’t forget to attend church tomorrow morning, not forgetting the time change. And above all, wear that mask!
As for me, I will hang out at the Blanks home on North Main Street at the spider house and watch the trick or treaters. I will head home before too late, unplug my fake jackolantern, and call it a night. After all, tomorrow is the start of the Christmas season — or was that in September? Do we still celebrate Thanksgiving? Hopefully, it and Christmas are not canceled.
Enjoy your day and evening. Until next week … when we again trail some history.