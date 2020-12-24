Greene Countians wishing for a white Christmas will likely get their desire, according to the National Weather Service.
The county as well as most of East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are under a winter storm warning set to begin at 4 p.m. Thursday and continue through 4 a.m. Christmas Day.
Temperatures are forecast to drop rapidly below freezing Thursday afternoon and evening with any wet surfaces quickly freezing, according to the National Weather Service.
A cold front brought high winds and heavy rain to the area on Wednesday night, and as the temperature drops in the afternoon, heavy snow is expected through the late evening with accumulations between 3 to 6 inches, according to the forecast. In higher elevations, up to eight inches of snow is forecast.
The snow will impact the Thursday evening commute, causing slippery and hazardous conditions. The icy conditions are to linger into Christmas morning.
Temperatures are to fall to 17 degrees on Thursday night with a high temperature reaching 24 on Christmas Day and a slight change to snow showers. Skies are to clear Friday night with temperatures dropping to 12 degrees with a wind chill between 4 and 9 degrees.
The weekend is to bring a warming trend with temperatures reaching into the high 30s on Saturday and near 50 on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.