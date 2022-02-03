Family members and friends of Pastor Kenneth Cook and Teagan Welch are still waiting for answers about an exchange of gunfire one month ago that took the lives of the beloved Greene County residents.
An interview with a key witness must happen before the investigation is complete.
The deadly altercation on Jan. 3 took place at a Pilot station off Interstate 81 in Jefferson County during what police described as a child custody exchange.
Cook, 58, and his 16-year-old stepdaughter Teagan Welch, later died of wounds suffered during the incident. Teagan’s father, 48-year-old Christopher Ray Welch, of Harriman, died at the scene.
A fourth person at the scene, who was not injured, has yet to be interviewed. An interview must be conducted before the investigation can be completed, according to the White Pine Police Department.
Authorities have not confirmed the identity of that fourth person.
White Pine police Chief Chad Cotter did not return calls this week seeking comment. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting White Pine police. The TBI Wednesday referred questions to the police department.
Kenneth Cook was pastor of the Mosheim Church of God and Teagan Welch was an 11th grader at Greeneville High School. Both were fondly remembered during a Celebration of Life service held last week at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
White Pine police have said they are being thorough is collecting information in relation to the shootings.
“It’s very sad. It’s a tough one,” Cotter said several days after the shootings. “There’s a lot of questions that need to be answered.”
“Multiple weapons” were involved in the altercation, White Pine police said.
Further details about the circumstances have not been released. Cotter said witnesses nearby on the afternoon of Jan. 3 in the busy Pilot Travel Center parking lot have been interviewed during the course of the investigation.
White Pine police receive daily calls and inquiries seeking information.
The pace of the investigation has prompted some relatives and friends of the victims to comment on social media. Numerous posts on the White Pine Police Department’s Facebook page have been made in response to the last release of information on Jan. 8.
“Would someone in charge please release the results of the investigation so we can have a ‘little’ peace about what happened to our friends and loved ones!” one man posted four days ago.
A woman from out of state who identified herself as a Welch family member posted that she has not been able to receive any information.
“I am so sorry for the loss of all three. No one needed to die. My entire goal is to know facts,” she wrote.
“Both families are waiting for answers,” another wrote Wednesday.