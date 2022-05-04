Whitney Shelton Collins Wins Circuit Court Clerk Primary

Whitney Shelton Collins defeated incumbent Chris Shepard Tuesday in the Republican primary race for Greene County Circuit Court Clerk.
Collins, chief deputy Circuit Court clerk, received 4,726 votes to 3,791 votes for Shepard, according to the unofficial tally by the Greene County Election Commission.
Collins, 39, will run unopposed for the position in the Aug. 4 general election.
It’s been a long campaign trail for Collins, who was one of four candidates in the 2018 Republican Circuit Court clerk primary won by Shepard.
Collins said Tuesday night at the Greene County Election Commission office that she appreciates continued support.
“It’s been a long road. However, I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family and friends who stood by me the last four years,” she said.
“Over the last three-and-a-half years I have pushed to try to ensure that I would be able to make the citizens of Greene County a priority and ensure they receive integrity, compassion and transparency from myself,” Collins said.
Collins served for 17 years as bookkeeper in the office prior to becoming chief deputy clerk and said she is familiar with every job done within the office. During her primary campaign, Collins cited her experience and familiarity with the office as positives for the public to consider.
“My style is to lead by example and to properly ensure that everyone who works in my office is properly trained to serve the citizens within the means of my office,” she said.
Collins anticipates a seamless transition to taking office as Circuit Court clerk.
“It will be smooth sailing,” she said.
Shepard thanked his supporters Tuesday night and congratulated Collins on the primary win.
"She knows her business, and the clerk's office will continue to provide the service we're known for. I also want to congratulate the other candidates who won," Shepard said.
Collins outlined some of her goals for the position in a recent candidate questionnaire submitted to The Greeneville Sun.
“I still have that drive to research and write grants to fund projects that benefit the court system here in Greene County, saving tax dollars. I’m still eager to research new ways courts are doing business all across Tennessee, and then see if any of those practices would benefit the taxpayers here in Greene County. I still have the desire to get our community involved with the court system (and) teach our children about the court system before they end up on the wrong side of it,” Collins wrote.
Collins told a gathering in February at a Greene County Republican Women’s candidate forum she will lead from the front.
She said the position demands an “active leader” who will attend to every individual who enters the office.
‘When you go to the courthouse you will need friendly, compassionate people who will serve you,” Collins said. “Everyone in our office plays a role. There is no ‘I’ … it is ‘we.’ It is not one person, it is 14.”
Collins said she will ensure all office employees are trained “to do a job correctly.”
“If you are going to be a leader, you can set the bar high,” Collins said. “Character is revealed in crises.”