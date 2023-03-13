We lost an hour of sleep this weekend.
Do you feel different? I don’t.
As someone who has functioned well on little sleep for decades, the potential effect of Daylight Saving Time on my sleep pattern means very little to me.
Don’t worry, I normally get plenty of sleep, but occasionally over the years I’ve had an off night for a variety of reasons like studying for a college exam or a late-night writing session. The most recent severe disruption to my sleep pattern came when my son called me in the middle of the night. It wasn’t an emergency; he just wanted to talk about his job, but the brief panic I felt left me sleepless for hours. It was a small price to pay for the conversation.
So the hour I lost this weekend? It’s no big deal to me.
Why, then, is making our clocks “spring forward” one hour once a year such a big deal to so many?
It turns out changing our clock affects much more than our sleep patterns, because it adds an hour of daylight to the end of the day until we “fall back” in November each year.
There’s a condition called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), and sufferers experience depression when it’s darker outside. So when daylight is saved, one could argue that people are happier.
Other arguments for daylight saving are related to mostly wellness and economics: it saves energy by reducing the amount of electricity used, it gives more time for kids to play outside, it increases support for local business from pedestrian and after work shoppers, it provides more work time for farmers.
On the other hand, some argue that more daylight in the evening means less daylight in the mornings, which could be dangerous for school kids and morning motorists. Also, some speculate that more daylight in the early evenings means people will make bedtime later and lose sleep on a regular basis.
Repeated sleep deprivation can have a very negative effect on your health.
The National Institutes for Health says good-quality sleep heals and repairs heart and blood vessels, balances hormones that regulate appetite and blood sugar, affects the body’s ability to fight germs and sickness, and decreases the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity, and stroke.
Not to mention the on-the-job and behind-the-wheel unsafe conditions that can result from sleep deprivation.
I know, I know, you’re probably thinking that hour we lost last night is going to kill us.
But losing one hour one night a year is just enough to keep us on our toes. The biggest argument I personally can make against Daylight Saving Time is it can make you late for church. Because it occurs at 2 a.m. on a Sunday morning, if a churchgoer forgets to change their clock, they will miss that first hour of worship.
Granted cell phone clocks, which I’m guessing most people use for alarms these day, change automatically, so this might not be a strong argument.
According to TIME magazine, historians trace the origins of Daylight Saving Time to World War I, when countries used the change to save power and fuel. The practice was abolished after the war, but later became standard practice by 1966 after the passage of the Uniform Time Act. Only two states do not observe Daylight Saving Time: Hawaii and Arizona.
A big push for doing away with changing our clocks in the fall and spring is happening in Washington.
Florida Senator Marco Rubio introduced the Sunshine Protection Act in 2022, calling for an end to clock changes, but it failed in the House.
He reintroduced the act on March 2, and it will be interesting to see what happens this time around.
Whatever your opinion is on Daylight Saving Time, there are many different arguments for and against it. And lets face it, most people don’t like change, and some people will complain no matter what happens.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go grab a cup of coffee.