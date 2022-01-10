Sherry Barnett is on a mission to inform the public about nalaxone, an antidote for opioid overdose, and to correct misinformation about the drug.
Barnett, regional overdose prevention specialist with the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, supports education and distribution about nalaxone, known by the brand name Narcan. She presents educational programs, including presentations last week to Greeneville and Greene County School Resource Officers, and staff members at West Greene High School.
Barnett met with the city and county SROs at the Glenwood Educational Center, and later with staff at West Greene High School.
She will present a similar program Jan. 20 to members of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition. Other sessions are planned at all other middle and high schools in Greene County.
School officials in Greene County “are really trying to get focused” on education surrounding Narcan as the opioid epidemic continues to surge in the region, Barnett said.
Narcan can reverse the effect of a potentially fatal opioid overdose. It is not effective on methamphetamine, but Barnett said officials are seeing a disturbing trend in the area involving fentanyl, a synthetic narcotic 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
“What we’re seeing is a combination of stimulants and fentanyl,” known by users as a “speedball,” Barnett said.
“Meth is being adulterated by fentanyl,” she said.
Users may be unaware of the deadly mixture and overdose on the mixture. Xanax may also be added to the mixture, which is sold in pill form resembling commonly prescribed opioids like Oxycodone.
“What you are finding here right now in Tennessee is you are getting an influx of fake pills,” Barnett said.
School resource officers in Greene County and some school staff members earlier received training in how to administer Narcan. Barnett also focuses on other aspects of the opioid epidemic.
They include “harm reduction,” “stigma reduction,” “burnout” and “compassion fatigue” among those who administer Narcan and background information about why people use opioids and methamphetamine.
Area law enforcement officials say meth has become the drug of choice as more restrictive laws make it difficult to obtain opioids.
“Everybody wants to know why people can’t come off meth,” Barnett said.
Presentations include discussing “adverse childhood events” that may factor into drug use, and symptoms to look for indicating what drug has caused an overdose.
“We teach them to identify which overdose they are looking at,” Barnett said.
There has been some resistance in the community about making Narcan widely available. Some believe that the knowledge Narcan is readily available “tells them to go ahead and use,” Barnett said.
“There is misinformation out there. Kids are smarter than we give them credit for. We feel like we have to protect them from not sharing (information) but they may have already heard five or six versions of the same message,” she said.
“Considering (what) statistics show, the earlier we get into the schools, the better. It is crucial to get staff involved,” Barnett said.
Narcan kits were distributed to each member of the staff at West Greene High School. Kim Phillips, Greene County Schools nursing surpervisor, was once among the skeptics.
She now supports education and distribution.
“It’s especially important in today’s society, with opioid (use) and issues in the community,” Phillips said. “(Barnett) does an amazing job presenting and educating people.”
Barnett has given presentations to the Tennessee Association of School Nurses and similar groups.
“There are different perspectives, but certain people would need to know no matter what their position is in the community,” Phillips said.
Barnett said that making Narcan more widely available is essential to the public’s well-being.
“You never know when you pull up into a parking lot if you will see (an overdose victim),” she said.
Barnett said those who should have access include individuals who have overdosed, users who inject drugs, law enforcement officers, pain patients, and family and friends of active opioid users.
Barnett said Narcan continues to save lives. Members of the public can request kits.
For more information, contact Barnett at sherry@scadcoalition.org or 423-956-6529.